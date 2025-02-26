A moment of concentration of parliamentary journalists defending their right to work normally, without people who dedicate themselves to pointing them out or threatening them

Parliamentary journalists have said enough. This Wednesday, at eleven and twenty in the morning, while the plenary session of the Congress was developed, dozens of them have left the staircase of the lions to condemn the behavior of people accredited in the courts, but which for a few years have been dedicated to attacking information professionals, pointing them publicly and even threatening to publish their homes.

The call has been announced just ten minutes before, mouth and in full parliamentary activity, and even dozens of parliamentary journalists have responded to the call of the Association of Parliamentary Journalists (APP). In the staircase of Los Leones, before the doors of Congress, where many of them have been working for decades, professionals of all ideologies and media of all editorial lines have requested respect for their work and that as many measures are adopted as necessary to develop in an environment of normality their professional work, fundamental to safeguard the right to information enshrined in the Constitution.

The app has read a brief manifest backed by both journalists assigned to it and other independents. Many of them posed with a message: “pointing out is not journalism.” «We suffer disqualifications, insults and accusations by accredited people who work with us and do not respect elementary rules of coexistence. They even threaten us to publicize our homes, ”said parliamentary journalists, with the intention that political leaders make decisions in a situation that extends over time.

The problems of coexistence, in a space where media have coincided without problem from 'Libertad Digital' to 'Public', began when the Edatv platform broke into the lower house. Several of their workers, from the beginning, sowed discord accumiliating professionals with years and decades of experience of being "palm trees" of politicians, but the attacks have gone more in recent months, with harassment in social networks, express mentions to journalists to launch against them their followers and even publication of news about them manipulated when not directly false, always putting them in the trigger.









Professionals of different media, of disparate editorial lines, have suffered the public signaling of these people, assuming threats to social networks, serious insults and vexatious messages in even private accounts. Last week he went to a new level and one of those workers intimidated a journalist and threatened to publish the direction of his residence. Therefore, the app, seconded by editors not assigned to it, has reiterated its request to the tables of Congress and the Senate that they adopt the necessary measures to avoid unacceptable behaviors in the exercise of journalism without this entail, remarks, “at all, limit, restrict or impair the right of the media to obtain and disseminate truthful information.”

Among the protest attendees were journalists from ‘El País’,’ El Mundo ‘,’ La Vanguardia ‘,’ El Periódico ‘, Efe, Europa Press, TVE, Antena 3, Telecinco, La Sexta, Telemadrid, National Radio of Spain, Onda Zero, the SER, Onda Madrid,’ El Confidencial ‘,’ Eldiario.es’, ‘The Spanish’, ‘The newspaper of Spain’, ‘ Colpisa, ‘Infolibre’, ‘Infobae’, ‘Democrat’, ‘Public’, ‘El Debate’ and ABC, among others.

Full statement In defense of parliamentary journalism

«The parliamentary journalists have the obligation to fulfill the right to citizenship information applying the deontological principles of the profession.

An honest work is necessary in a climate of mutual respect, regardless of the editorial line of each medium or the ideology of each journalist. So we have always worked. In recent times, journalists who work in Congress suffer disqualifications, insults and accusations by accredited people who work with us and do not respect elementary rules of coexistence. They even threaten us to publicize our homes.

With their behavior they hinder the work of information professionals and disturb the climate of respect that the necessary relationship with politicians must preside over. This behavior directly and negatively impacts the constitutional right to the information that citizens have.

Faced with these attitudes, the Association of Parliamentary Journalists declares:

– Our resounding rejection of those who threaten, insult and point to journalists who defend that informative work in Parliament is not hindered.

– Our firm purpose of continuing to develop informative work with respect to professional deontology, regardless of personal ideology and the editorial line of each environment.

– We reiterate the need for the tables of the Congress and the Senate to adopt the necessary measures to avoid unacceptable behaviors in the exercise of journalism, without this leading to, at all, limit, restrict or undermine the right of the media to obtain and disseminate truthful information for citizenship. “