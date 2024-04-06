In the brutal political contest, parliamentary investigation commissions are the opponent's new weapons of destruction. The PP wants to squeeze every last drop from the Koldo case with an investigation in the Senate parallel to the judicial summary. And the left responds with another in Congress to extend the investigation to the purchase of masks by all administrations, including the popular ones. Some threaten to parade Pedro Sánchez and others Alberto Núñez Feijóo. At the same time, three other commissions demanded by the independentists are underway in the Lower House, one of them that will return to a recurring issue: the dirty war of the police under the command of the PP against Catalan secessionism.

Analysts, commentators and quite a few politicians criticize that a parliamentary instrument, provided for in the Constitution to shed light on “any matter of public interest”, has become a pretext for spectacle and confrontation. People involved in some of the 23 investigations opened in Congress since the first, in 1979, into RTVE's finances, also regret it. But the majority believes at the same time that their work was useful to understand in-depth events that shook the country – from 11-M to the financial crisis or the Alvia train accident in 2013 in Santiago – and to propose corrective measures.

The poison of rapeseed. Mass poisoning from the sale of adulterated rapeseed oil motivated the first joint Congress-Senate investigation of democracy. After eight months of work – then they were still secret – and interrogating 184 people, the plenary session of the Lower House approved on June 9, 1982 a battery of measures to improve food security. For UCD, the ruling party, it was up to a young deputy still active today, in the ranks of the PP, to defend the conclusions. José Manuel García-Margallo, who had not participated in the commission, was in charge of replying to some critics of the lack of collaboration from the Administrations – “some information had to be corkscrewed,” complained the socialist Javier Sáenz de Cosculluela. and announced that the report would be sent to the Prosecutor's Office to determine responsibilities. Margallo is emphatic in defending the validity of the instrument: “It is one of the functions of Parliament: to control the Government and settle responsibilities.”

Transparency arrives. The commissions proliferated in the first half of the nineties, when scandals besieged the Government of Felipe González. In 1994 the secret nature of the sessions was abandoned. With the PP in the Government, the most notorious case was Gescartera, a securities agency that had ties to high-ranking popular officials and squandered the savings of 4,000 clients. After three months of investigation, the absolute majority of the PP prevented in 2001 from pointing out political responsibilities in the Administration. Even so, Juan Fernando López Aguilar, who served as socialist spokesperson, believes that he was worth it, among other things, because “he already revealed then that Rodrigo Rato [ministro de Economía] “He handled money abroad.”

López Aguilar, today an MEP, shows that these commissions are “a political instrument”, in which “the majority has the upper hand in deciding the agenda, the list of those appearing and the conclusions”, and that, therefore, they do not We must expect “judicial truth” from them. But the former Minister of Justice also defends them as a “sounding board for matters of public interest” and a means to detect defects in the legislation and propose consequent reforms. He himself chaired the commission in the European Parliament that investigated massive espionage in Europe by the US National Security Agency. There, he explains, the diversity of political groups prevents a majority from imposing itself and facilitates a “rational dialogue to reach conclusions.” rational.” Here, however, investigations are used “vindictively.”

Aznar against the world. The commission on the 11-M massacre lasted more than a year between 2004 and 2005 and left some of the iconic images of the parliamentary investigations in Spain: the president of the victims' association, Pilar Manjón, wrapped in tears and reprimanding the deputies – “what are you laughing at, ladies and gentlemen?” – or the former president José María Aznar facing everyone with his “overflowing ego”, in the words of Gaspar Llamazares. The then IU leader also has a special memory of the appearance of the General Commissioner of Police Information, Jesús de la Morena, who “took it very seriously and did not marry anyone.”

“Victims and investigators were given a voice. And measures were proposed to improve coordination between police officers or to control the role of infiltrators,” assesses the veteran politician. This function of making recommendations to avoid repeating mistakes is, according to him, one of the best contributions of these parliamentary committees which, in addition, favor “a certain catharsis” in the face of traumatic events. Now, “in a context of polarization and partisan contamination,” the appearances are planned to inflict “the news penalty” on those summoned.

Opening the sewers. The illegal actions of the Ministry of the Interior under the command of the PP, known as sewers, have provoked up to four investigation commissions in recent years, one still pending to be started. The first was created in 2017, it worked for four months, and, according to the then Podemos deputy Gloria Elizo, it was “very pertinent, because for the first time the perversion of public media for their partisan instrumentalization was put in a public document.”

In other countries the commissions have the power to carry out searches and seize documents. Here, however, Elizo says that they faced the lack of collaboration from the PP Government. “If done well, these commissions are tremendously useful,” he maintains. The problem, he adds, is when it becomes unfocused due to partisan struggle, as shown by the repetition of returning to the same issue. Elizo advocates reforms to prevent majorities from being imposed, such as eliminating the weighted vote within the commission, in which each deputy has as much weight as his group, and imposing the individual vote.

The collapse of the boxes. For a year and a half, between May 2017 and December 2018, in sessions that sometimes lasted until dawn, a congressional commission examined the collapse of the savings banks and part of the Spanish financial system. European commissioners, governors of the Bank of Spain, ministers of Economy and those in charge of the entities passed by there. “It was exciting,” recalls Ana Oramas, from the Canarian Coalition, who served as president. There were appearances such as former minister Pedro Solbes who admitted errors. And crossroads of accusations with judicial repercussions, such as those carried out by the former directors of the bankrupt Banco Popular.

“The truth came out,” says Oramas. “That is what this instrument is for: to meet a social demand to know the truth. And then see if we have to take measures and legislate so that what happened is not repeated.” Beyond criminal responsibilities, the now vice president of the Canary Islands Parliament abounds, there are policies or the “ethical disapproval” of certain behaviors. And that can only be elucidated in a parliamentary setting.

Too much noise. The committee duel between Congress and Senate already occurred in 2017. The lower house agreed to investigate the illegal financing of the PP and it reacted by applying its majority in the other legislative arm to scrutinize the financing of all parties. After almost two years, Congress did not even reach an agreement to prepare the opinion. Along the way there were images such as that of former PP treasurer Luis Bárcenas giving a statement by videoconference from prison.

“When a commission deals with a matter that is in court, the commission collapses,” says PNV deputy Mikel Legarda. Although there is a legal obligation to appear, there is no obligation to answer the questions and even less so when, as was the case, it could compromise the judicial situation of the person summoned. Legarda has already lost count of the commissions in which he has participated and is very skeptical about his usefulness. “60% or 70% of what is done is more noise than clarification. The majority prevails and often the conclusions are predetermined from the beginning. And this contributes to the deterioration that institutions suffer due to the behavior of politicians.”

Disappointment of victims. The creation of a parliamentary investigation commission was a long battle for the victims of the Alvia train accident in Santiago, on July 24, 2013, with 80 dead. The issue affected successive governments of the PP and the PSOE, and both vetoed it in 2016. Two years later, with Pedro Sánchez in charge, the socialists allowed it to be created. The work concluded without drawing conclusions due to the dissolution of Congress, and the victims have been left with a bittersweet feeling. Jesús Domínguez, president of the platform of those affected, highlights that important testimonies were collected and representatives of the Administration were forced to give explanations. “But political interests ruled,” he laments. The two major parties vetoed the listening of the recording of the driver immediately after the accident complaining about the lack of safety and the broadcast of a documentary that the victims were able to show in the European Parliament. The PP forced him to appear for the second time to rectify a witness who had left former minister Ana Pastor in a bad light. Later it would be known that Adif, the public company that manages the railway infrastructure, spent 14,900 euros to hire a law firm to train its charges before appearing. David Reinero discovered it, Public Square journalistwhich for a decade tracked all the details of the case.

Domínguez, in light of his experience and without completely losing faith in this type of parliamentary inquiries, also believes that it would be necessary to change the rules “to prevent majorities from imposing their criteria.”

