The British Parliament is investigating the alleged deception by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the scandal surrounding government employees’ parties during lockdowns.

The parliamentarians supported without resistance a proposal to have a committee of seven MPs investigate. They can recommend sanctions, which could lead to a suspension or removal of Johnson from the House of Commons.

The government initially wanted to postpone the vote with the help of Conservative MPs, but stopped the attempt shortly before the debate started.

Apologies and fines

The prime minister is said to have misled parliament in his initial responses to reports that he and his staff had broken corona rules. Johnson has previously apologized, but says he has not deliberately misled parliament and has no intention of resigning.

Johnson said earlier in the day he thought it was too early for a parliamentary inquiry. He believes that the police investigation should be completed first, and says he has nothing to hide. Some of the ‘party gate’ allegations are under investigation by police. Dozens of fines have already been handed out in the ongoing investigation, including on Prime Minister and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak.

Declaration

On Tuesday, Johnson made a statement to parliament for the first time since he was fined for breaking the corona rules. He offered his apologies.

Johnson was fined for a meeting in honor of his birthday on June 19, 2020. According to British media, Johnson was surprised with a cake and serenaded by dozens of colleagues. His wife is said to have helped organize the meeting, which would have lasted 20 to 30 minutes. She was also fined, but it is not clear whether she was fined for this reason.

The British Prime Minister announced last week that he had paid the fine and already offered his public apologies at the time.

party gate

The fine followed after British police investigations into twelve meetings with government employees at 10 Downing Street, Johnson’s office, among others. The affair surrounding parties and drinks is known as Partygate.

Johnson’s position came under heavy pressure earlier this year because of the scandal. Several members of his Conservative Party called for his resignation. Labor opposition leader Keir Starmer has again called for Johnson to leave after the fines were announced. He also believes that British finance minister Rishi Sunak should resign because he was present at the birthday party.