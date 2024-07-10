Home page politics

Florian von Brunn is no longer SPD parliamentary group leader. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Recently, discontent has grown: the SPD faction in the Bavarian state parliament has expressed its lack of confidence in Florian von Brunn. This will probably also bring an end to his time as state chairman.

Munich – A few weeks after the defeat in the European elections, the Bavarian SPD will be shaken by a political earthquake. According to information from Munich Merkur/tz Yesterday, after a turbulent meeting, the parliamentary group withdrew its confidence in its chairman, Florian von Brunn. Eleven MPs voted against the Munich resident, only four for him, and two abstained.

Earthquake in the Bavarian SPD: Faction withdraws confidence in Florian von Brunn – new elections planned

According to newspaper reports, new elections are now planned for next Tuesday. With the rebellion in the parliamentary group, von Brunn’s days as party leader are probably numbered. During the debate, von Brunn gave the MPs appropriate advice in case they withdrew their confidence in him.

Given the clarity of the result, several sources in the parliamentary group and the party believe that his term of office as party chairman will also end. Von Brunn himself did not want to comment when asked this evening. He will only make a statement on Thursday (July 11).

Bad mood in Bavaria-SPD: Faction expresses its lack of confidence in Florian von Brunn

At the parliamentary group meeting in the Maximilianeum, he was accused of a lack of teamwork skills and poor organization. There was discontent among MPs, especially from Franconia and Eastern Bavaria, but also among employees. Recently, many had resigned.

Since the European elections at the latest, there had been massive criticism of the poor organization in the party, even beyond the parliamentary group. After the state elections, the comrades had actually prescribed unity. “Especially in times of crisis and uncertainty, it is important that the SPD sticks together. A divided party cannot convey confidence and stability,” it said in a ten-page final report by a “commission to review the 2023 state elections.”

The 2025 federal election is a particular cause for concern: there are currently 23 Bavarian comrades in Berlin, and almost all of them want to continue. But given the SPD’s poor poll ratings and the reduction in the size of the Bundestag, half of the seats are considered to be at risk. The always difficult process of drawing up lists in late autumn could be even more fiercely contested than usual.