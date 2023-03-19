Parliamentary elections | Who speaks best? At 6 p.m., the HS rhetoric exam measures the candidates’ use of words

In the HS rhetoric exam, parliamentary election candidates fight with the help of speaking skills. Finally, an authoritative jury names the winner.

18.3. 15:00 | Updated 7:45

Who is the most skilled speaker? It is an important question in politics.

A skilled orator charms voters and tricks political opponents into getting behind his cause.

On Sunday at 6 p.m., HS organizes a rhetoric exam that measures the speaking skills of parliamentary election candidates in Helsinki and Uusimaa constituencies.

The event will be hosted by HS’s city reporter Milla Palkoaho and political editor Marko Junkkari. Political journalists act as judges Unto Hämäläinen and researcher Johanna Vuorelma.

Rhetoric exam Sanomatalo Mediatori serves as the event arena. The public is welcome.

There are 16 contestants in total. They are Otto Meri (cook), Sakari Rokkanen (cook), Simo Grönroos (ps), Laura Jokela (ps), Joona Räsänen (s.d.), Elisa Gebhardt (s.d.), Mikko Kärnä (center), Tea Nieminen (center), Alviina Alametsä (green), Markus Myllyniemi (green), Riku Nieminen (left), Chau Nguyen (left), Anders Adlercreuz (r), Silja Borgasdottir Sandelin (r), Sari Kumin (kd) and Kristian Meurman (movement).

The competition is held in a cup format and the winner is the most skilled speaker in the final.