Parliamentary elections | Two Matti Heikkis got the same number of votes in the Oulu electoral district – “I doubted if there could be confusion”

Matti Heikkinen (KD) and Matti Heikkinen (KOK) pondered whether they should organize joint election rallies in the next parliamentary elections.

Election night Matti Heikkinen (kd) would rub his eyes. Heikkinen, who hails from Oulai, had received a decent number of votes after the preliminary result calculation: 1,663 votes.

However, Heikkinen did not rub his eyes at the trust of the citizens, but at an incredible coincidence.

Another candidate from the other side of the Oulu electoral district, from the Kainuu county center, had received the same number of votes as Heikkinen.

He is too Matti Heikkinen (cook).

Unbeliefdescribes the Christian Democrats’ Heikkinen’s initial feelings.

“I doubted whether this could be a technical mix-up. That this can really be possible when the probability is quite small”, says Heikkinen (qtd).

“But it did make me smile. It’s quite a coincidence if the result is correct after the verification calculation,” he says.

Kajaani’s Heikkinen (kok) also noticed the coincidence already on election night.

“Last night, the first messages came that he was gone, what a coincidence,” he says.

“I didn’t think that the votes would be even,” Heikkinen (cook) laughs.

“ “A name doesn’t make a man worse if a man doesn’t know his name.”

Oulu secretary of the constituency committee Unto Lehtonen does not take a position at this point, whether there could have been a mistake in the preliminary vote counting for Heikkisten.

“The audit count is underway. In itself, that is a big and interesting coincidence.”

Lehtonen thinks that the audit count of the electoral district would be completed during Monday evening or Tuesday morning.

Weak ones do not admit to having known each other beforehand. Or even that they ever talked to each other.

It is known that their paths have crossed once in Oulu Rotuaari at an election event, but at that time the presentation fell under the pressure of the campaign.

Would now be the time for cooperation across party lines?

“Many have suggested this. You could come up with all kinds of common humor,’ laughs the committee’s Heikkinen.

“Kaima seems to be from the coalition’s lists with conditions. That it could very well be that this kind of thing could be thought about in the future”, Heikkinen (qtd) reflects.

“Probably the first thing to do is call the namesake and congratulate them on the good election result.”

Despite the good election results, neither Heikkinen was elected to parliament.

Both Heikkis has also been blessed with a third well-known nickname. He is a cross-country skier who won the World Cup gold in 2011 in the 15 km traditional skiing competition in Oslo Matti Heikkinen.

“I’ve often been asked if I’m the skier,” says Heikkinen of Christians.

Heikkinen of the coalition has also shared the same fate. And the encounters brought by the name have not stopped there.

“I met namesakes during election work. Which is not a surprise, because Matti Heikkinen seems to be the most common name in Kainuu,” says another Heikkinen.

“But a name doesn’t make a man worse if a man doesn’t name himself.”

Oulu The electoral district was a cornucopia of full names in these elections.

Matti Heikkisen did not remain the only namesakes in the constituency. The coalition was also a candidate Janne Heikkinen (kok) and the Crystal Party Janne Heikkinen (CriP).

Janneje’s struggle was not as smooth as Mattie’s. Janne Heikkinen (Kok) entered the parliament with 6,447 votes. The second Janne Heikkinen (Krystal) had to settle for 105 votes.

He was close to putting his spoon in the same name book with Matti Heikkisten as well Matti Heikkilä (center). Heikkilä received 2,197 votes in the preliminary vote count in the Oulu electoral district.