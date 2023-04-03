Parliamentary elections | Timo Furuholm studied for high school, got to university and now to the parliament – the children’s wish did not come true

Former football player Timo Furuholm, who was elected to Parliament with almost 4,000 votes, wants to secure the future of the welfare state. For the children of the family, their father’s entry into parliament was a disappointment.

Old The saying “tired but happy” was completely true for the Turku man on Monday Timo Furuholmin under.

Former national team level soccer player went through the parliament from the Varsinais-Suomen electoral district from the list of the left-wing alliance by trying hard.

Furuholm collected 3,895 votes.

“The man is tired, so the answers may be even weaker than normal. It was clear to many in advance that I would pass. I was trying to clarify that it takes a huge number of votes. I had calculated that 3,000 votes would be enough. A tough achievement,” says 35-year-old Furuholm.

In his opinion, it is still too early to analyze who voted for him.

“It is a difficult question that needs to be studied in more detail. I hope that young people and sports people. There were voters from different age groups and across party lines. At least many people said at election events that they would vote for me.”

He says he spent more than 20,000 euros on the election campaign.

“That much I have announced. A big thank you goes to the gang involved in the election work. There were people from here and there. I wanted to keep the strings firmly on me. There is a lesson to be learned in that, to dare to transfer responsibility.”

Timo Furuholm at FC Inter training in August 2020.

His football career Furuholm finished in the fall of 2020 in Turku’s FC Inter main league team. He also played professionally in Germany. In the national team, Furuholm played ten matches between 2010 and 2013, in which he scored two goals.

In the autumn of graduation, Furuholm was able to study social sciences at the University of Turku. Before that, he finished high school, which he had left unfinished.

“I had once promised my mother that.”

Studies will now be interrupted, at least for the time being. Ahead is the search for a second apartment in Helsinki, when the new parliament begins its session.

“I wonder how the studies are going. I hope to graduate one day. Now the first tasks are to get a couple of suits to dare to go to the parliament. There have already been a couple of offers for the apartment,” says Furuholm.

To politics Furuholm has already familiarized himself with the Turku city council, where he was elected with 794 votes in the 2021 municipal elections.

“Municipal politics is more about everyday management than parliamentary work, where decisions are made about legislation and the state budget.”

As a member of parliament, he promotes his familiar election themes, the central one of which is sticking to the future of the welfare state.

“It is the starting point of politics. I also want to reduce inequality and invest in education. Mental health challenges and how to fix them are important. I’m trying to see past the election season. Otherwise, it will be difficult to fix things.”

Lately there has been a lot of talk about immobility. What remedies does the new MP find for this?

“Immobility is partly related to mental health, that people maintain their ability to work. Active everyday movement needs to be supported, for which you would receive assistance from the state. We should also think about whether we have too many overlapping organizations.”

Furuholm is another well-known former top athlete of the new parliament. Olympic representative of speed skating Mika Poutala was elected from Espoo as the candidate of the Christian Democrats.

“By the way, the election result was quite difficult for us. Green-leftism did not get support,” says Furuholm.

The Left Alliance lost five seats in the elections.

“In my case, the momentum in politics has been enormous since I stopped playing. This doesn’t always happen. I want to be trustworthy and show respect to those who have worked in politics for a long time but who have not made it to parliament.”

Furuholm’s family has 6- and 9-year-old children. For them, the choice of a father was not as pleasant as for others.

“The children really hoped that I wouldn’t have made it to the parliament. I’ll probably have to come up with some kind of compensation. Take me to the spa or something.”