Parliamentary elections | These issues will decide the election – the parties’ strong background influencers advise what to watch in a tight battle

Kokoumus, Perussuomalaiset and Sdp compete for the position of the most popular party.

Parliamentary elections will be held in just over a month. HS asked four political influencers who know polls and parties inside out, what will decide the exciting battle between the parties.

Parliamentary election battle heats up, and the competition for the position of the largest party is fierce.

at HS’s February party gallup the top three – Kokoomoo, Perussuomalaiset and Sdp – fit within two percentage points.

“If we look at history, normally the big parties get closer to each other near the elections. It’s not dramatic,” Milja Henttonen says.