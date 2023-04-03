Parliamentary elections | These four changes summarize the election result

The opposition got the expected election victory. Even though Sdp’s popularity increased, the “left bloc” as a whole experienced an electoral defeat. HS put together four changes, which the elections will focus on.

The victory of the big three

All the three largest parties managed to increase their number of seats in the parliament in the parliamentary elections. The largest increase was made by the coalition and basic Finns.

The coalition became the largest party and got 10 additional seats in the parliament. Basic Finns came second with an increase of seven places and Sdp came third with an increase of three places.

The Coalition and the Basic Finns were in the opposition in the previous election period. It is typical that the big opposition parties win the elections.

In these in the elections, the third largest party, the prime minister’s party Sdp, also managed to increase its support. For example, in the last parliamentary election, the Prime Minister’s Party Center suffered a crushing defeat.

At least two things can be seen behind the increase in Sdp’s support.

First, the Prime Minister Sanna Marini personal popularity is very high and has been considered to affect the popularity of the entire party. Marin received more than 35,000 votes, which was the second most in the entire country.

Secondly, in these parliamentary elections there has been talk of so-called tactical voting in a new way and that the parties are more clearly divided into right-wing and left-wing blocs than before. Prime Minister Marin himself has spoken about voting for Sdp as an alternative to the “right-wing bloc” formed by the coalition and basic Finns.

For example, Yle’s election commentator, research manager of the Municipal Development Foundation Sami Borg assesses during the results night that the election result shows tactical voting – i.e. the fact that some of the supporters of the Greens and the Left Alliance moved within the “left bloc” to vote for the Sdp.

The Greens collapsed

The biggest election loss was the Greens, when support is measured in votes.

The Greens got 7 percent of the votes and lost 7 seats in the parliament. In the last election, the Greens got 11.5 percent of the votes and 20 seats in the parliament.

The election result was a big disappointment, admitted the chairperson of the Greens, Maria Ohisalo.

The Greens lost seats in many constituencies, but the worst collapse can be considered in Helsinki. In the 2019 parliamentary elections, the party was the largest in the Helsinki constituency, but in these elections the Greens fell to third place and lost two seats.

Party chairman Maria Ohisalo admitted during the election night that the result of the Greens is a big disappointment.

Ohisalo himself kept his seat as a member of parliament. For example, sitting members of parliament from the Greens fell out of parliament Iris Suomela, Mari Holopainen and Noora Koponen.

The “Left Bloc” lost

In addition to the Greens, the Left Alliance also experienced a significant election loss in terms of seats. This is a surprise, as the polls did not predict an election loss for the party.

The Left Alliance lost no less than five seats from its previous 16 seats. However, the party lost only 1.1 percentage points of the 2019 result in terms of vote shares.

Bloc thinking could also have affected the left-wing coalition, but the difference in the decrease in the number of votes and the decrease in the number of seats probably also indicates that the party lost the battle for the last seats in several constituencies. The party lost one seat in Uusimaa, Satakunta, Central Finland, Oulu and Lapland.

If you think of the Sdp, the Greens and the Left Alliance as a “left-wing bloc”, as was often said in connection with the elections, this bloc was losing a total of nine seats in the parliament at the end of the election day.

Chairman of the Left Alliance Lee Andersson was very disappointed with the result on election night. He said to HS that he himself believes that tactical voting took place, i.e. that some of the supporters of the left coalition had probably voted for the Sdp in these elections in order to prevent the basic Finns and the coalition from winning the election.

“Now we see exactly what we warned about all along. Tactical voting doesn’t work if you don’t have a crystal ball. The SDP is not getting as many additional seats as the Left Alliance and the Greens are losing,” Andersson said.

The shrinking of the center continued

In terms of the number of places, the center experienced the biggest loss, as expected.

The number of votes in the center decreased by 2.5 percentage points. The party lost eight seats.

The electoral defeat of the Center is not a surprise, and it is a continuation of the previous parliamentary elections, where the party suffered a real crushing defeat and lost 18 seats in the parliament.

Despite the drastic election loss in the previous elections, the center held first place in many constituencies at that time. In these elections, the center lost all their last number one seats in constituencies. At the end of the results night, along with the center, the same number of seats were occupied by basic Finns in Savo-Karjala, Oulu and Lapland. In central Finland, the Sdp became the largest, passing the center.

The center has been sitting in the government for the last two election terms. However, the decline in the party’s support has been considered to be related not only to the government’s responsibility, but also to the fact that it has more permanently lost its core supporters, i.e. people living in rural areas.

Although the defeat of the center was expected, said the chairman Annika Saarikko that he was quite disappointed with the election result.