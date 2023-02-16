Parliamentary elections | The voting machine confused young people voting for the first time – Why doesn’t the voting machine deal with mental health issues?

HS invited two first-time voters to fill out the election machine before its release. They criticized the lack of questions that directly concern young people in particular, but were pleased with the ease of use.

To the newspaper house steps two 18-year-olds from Helsinki. Henni Rantamäki and Daniel Nikkar get to vote for the first time in the spring parliamentary elections.

They also plan to exercise their voting rights.

“It’s really interesting that you actually get to vote for the first time,” says Rantamäki.

“It’s a privilege. I am proud that there is an opportunity to make an impact.”

Rantamäki and Nikkar have browsed the voting machines already as minors in previous elections, so they are familiar with the operating principle of the voting machine. Still, Rantamäki is a little nervous.

“It seems that a lot of difficult terms are used in politics, and the language can be really unclear. It can be a reason for many young people not to follow politics if they don’t understand what they are talking about.”

HS went through Helsingin Sanomat’s election machine with two young people voting for the first time. The election machine was praised, but criticism was not avoided.

Rantamäki open the laptop and immediately start thinking about the first point.

Claimed by the election machine: Ukraine must be supported in the war and reconstruction, regardless of the costs.

Rantamäki thinks it is important to ask the candidates what thoughts Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine evokes.

The next statement concerns NATO.

Vaalikone’s claim: Finland must spend money on defense at least as much as NATO’s goal.

According to Nikkari, it is understandable and justified that Ukraine and NATO come up in the section dealing with security policy. Instead, he wonders why China is not dealt with in the election machine.

“China has become more active with regard to Taiwan, and the Yankees are trying to block Chinese companies,” says Nikkar.

According to him, talking about China is also connected to Finland’s security policy. During the Corona period, security of supply and whether Finland should improve its self-sufficiency in different sectors came up for discussion.

“ “I didn’t know that questions of value were so polarizing.”

Next Nikkar tackles the issue of juvenile delinquency.

Vaalikonene’s claim: Youth crime must be eradicated primarily by means other than toughening the punishments.

According to Nikkari, it is good to ask the candidates about the topics on the surface. However, he is not entirely convinced whether juvenile delinquency is an essential issue in the election.

Rantamäki clicks the voting machine forward. The fifth section is environment and climate. This gets praise from Rantamäki.

He thinks it is good that there are several climate issues.

When Rantamäki and Nikkar move to the last section, both get confused. In the other sections, one theme is covered by a few statements, but in the case of values, there are 15 statements.

It seems like a lot for young people.

When answering the questions, Nikkar starts to laugh.

“I didn’t know that questions of value were so polarizing.”

Nikkar gets serious, and both start thinking about the argument about Christian values.

What the election machine claims: Christian values ​​are a good basis for political decision-making.

Rantamäki says that his friend is a Christian.

“I have the same values ​​as him, even though he believes and I don’t. What do Christian values ​​ultimately mean?” Rantamäki ponders.

“I understand that the values ​​of the Christian Democrats are sought here, but I criticize the presentation. Religion is so easily associated with really old values. There may be believers who think liberally. It is assumed that everyone in Christianity thinks old-fashioned.”

The election machine’s claim also worries Nikkari. He wonders why one religion is singled out, even though there are many different religions in Finland.

Although Rantamäki and Nikkar criticize the fact that value questions are partly polarizing, they consider them necessary in election machines.

Values ​​are the core of politics, because decision-making is ultimately based on values. Both are of the opinion that questions of value make it easier to find a suitable candidate.

At HS’s request, Henni Rantamäki and Daniel Nikkar filled out the election machine before its official publication.

When Nikkar and Rantamäki have reached the end of the election machine, both are confused again. Young people are dealt with directly only in the case of an allegation of juvenile delinquency.

Nikkar and Rantamäki are of the opinion that the election machine could have contained a statement about general conscription. In addition, both hope that mental health would have been highlighted.

“Young people talk a lot about mental health issues, and the topic affects many young people”, explains Rantamäki.

Minna Nalbantoglu, the news producer of Helsingin Sanomat’s politics department and who was answering the questions of the election machine, why did they come to these solutions?

“Even if young people are not specifically mentioned in the questions, in practice all the statements also apply to them or they may have a view on them as citizens. According to our survey, first-time voters are largely interested in the same things that usually come up when people are asked about the most important election themes.”

Thank you the voting machine receives first-time voters from its length. Although Nikkar and Rantamäki missed more topics directly related to young people’s lives, according to them, there is an appropriate amount of claims.

It is an essential thing for them, because then the young people manage to complete the electoral process and find a candidate.

According to Nikkari and Rantamäki, filling in the election machine also seemed easy and convenient enough.

“I could browse the election machine on the bus on the way to school,” believes Nikkar.

For him, it is especially important for democracy that young people vote.

“Otherwise, the old will decide for us.”