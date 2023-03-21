Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Parliamentary elections | The politics newsletter brings election news to your email

March 21, 2023
Policy|Election of the parliament

HS publishes newsletters covering a wide range of topics and contents.

For the parliamentary elections is less than two weeks away, and the pace of politics is gathering pace.

By ordering HS politics newsletter you will receive all interesting political news once a day to your e-mail free of charge.

In addition to the policy newsletter, we also publish a comprehensive set of others free newsletters. For example breaking news newsletter updates the news first thing in the morning and supplements the news offering of the printed newspaper. A new letter will come in the afternoon.

In other HS newsletters we follow, for example, the Russian attack in Ukraine, economic topics and local news, science and environmental topics. You can also order Food Thursday’s recipes and food world topics once a week.

In HS Vision’s newsletter, you can find a fresh news podcast every weekday morning, as well as articles about investing, management, companies and technology.

Those interested in sports also have their own newsletter.

You can order the newsletters here.

