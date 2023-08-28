Parliamentary elections | The Polish elections are a trade between two: the anti-EU Kaczyński or the pro-EU Tusk

According to these prospects, neither main party will have a majority in the parliament. Poland, which fervently supports Ukraine, equips itself as a unit, but at the same time is badly divided politically.

Polish the parliamentary elections in mid-October are, to put it simply, a battle between two men. They are the leader of the ruling anti-EU Law and Justice party (PiS). Jaroslaw Kaczyński and leading the pro-EU Citizens’ Forum (PO). Donald Tusk.

Neither party has surveys based on the promise of a majority in parliament, but PiS has firmly held the position of the most popular party.

“It must be considered a significant achievement when you think that the party has already been in power for eight years,” says the Finnish ambassador to Warsaw Päivi Laine for STT last week.

According to him, PiS’s popularity is explained, among other things, by the repeated generous increases in pensions and child benefits. They have been made possible by the good economic situation.

“In Poland, economic growth has continued throughout the 2000s,” says Laine.

The supporters of the main parties are very stable, and they hardly change sides.

“The turnout is expected to be decisive, and both are trying to activate more of their own forces than relying on getting new voters,” the ambassador describes the situation.

Opposition and according to many experts, the PiS government’s decision to also hold a referendum on election day is a questionable attempt to get its own supporters off the couch. Among other things, voters are asked their opinion on dismantling the fence on the border with Belarus or raising the retirement age, although no one has proposed such measures.

The question of “illegal refugees” entering the country as a result of the EU’s resettlement program is also misleading. The EU already is statedthat the program does not apply to Poland, which received huge numbers of Ukrainian refugees.

In addition to supporting Ukraine, Poland, which is so divided, is united by strengthening its own defense. The country has announced successively larger arms acquisitions.

The ratio of defense spending to the country’s gross domestic product is expected to rise to four percent this year, i.e. double the level required by NATO.

“No one disputes that Poland is becoming one of the biggest military powers in Europe,” says Laine.

According to him, Poland is not afraid of Russia, but we are on our guard.

“They know that if Ukraine falls, then the problem is on their border,” Laine describes.

Russian the attack on Ukraine has partially confused the Polish government’s traditional threat images. Although Russia is still the main threat, the country has also been tight-lipped with the EU. Now, however, the union has rallied its ranks and has been a significant supporter of Ukraine and the imposer of sanctions on Russia.

“As far as security policy is concerned, there has been no problem in the relationship with the EU. Poland has also demanded that the EU take action in supporting Ukraine,” says Laine.

On the other hand, the disagreements between Poland and the EU regarding the rule of law, the independence of courts, the rights of sexual minorities and freedom of the press have not disappeared, Laine reminds.

The EU has also caught the eye of a recent law that established a commission investigating Russia’s influence on Poland’s internal politics in the years 2007–2022. It can ban individuals from public office.

The commonly used name of the law, “Lex Tusk”, indicates which ex-prime minister of Poland it is thought to be tailored for.