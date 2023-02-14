Parliamentary elections | The party leaders will answer the children’s questions live from 2:30 p.m. today

You can watch the children’s election panel live on the HS website.

Children’s news organizes an election exam on Valentine’s Day, where children and young people can ask questions directly to the chairmen of the parties.

The topic is precisely the themes that are important to children and touch them, such as climate, mental health and inclusion.

Those who participate in the exam Lee Andersson (left), Sari Essayah (kd), Harry Harkimo (movement), Silja Borgarsdóttir Sandelin (r), Petri Honkonen (center), Sanna Marin (s.d.), Riikka Purra (ps), Maria Ohisalo (green) and Petteri Orpo (cook).

HS’s Children’s News organizes the panel in cooperation with the Central Union of Children’s Welfare. The event will be hosted by the editor of Children’s News Kukka Andersson and a 10-year-old Silja Lindroos. Children and young people invited to the audience will answer the questions.

“I hope that the topics and questions raised by the children will spark discussion even after the event. This will surely be one of the most interesting exams of the spring,” says Andersson.

Lindroos is a little nervous about meeting politicians.

“I’m especially looking forward to the meeting with the politicians and the entire election panel. The performance is exciting but also exciting, i.e. inspiring. A bit like if you’re going on a roller coaster,” says Silja Lindroos.

Children’s election panel on February 14 at 2:30-3:30 p.m. You can watch the exam live at HS.fi/latenuutiset.