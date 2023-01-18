Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Parliamentary elections | The parties meet in Akava’s election exam, the topics of which are youth and education – live broadcast at 11 o’clock

January 18, 2023
Policy|Election of the parliament

The election panel’s themes include education, young people’s transition to working life, young people’s well-being, and internal and external security.

Parties the representatives will meet on Wednesday in the parliamentary election panel organized by the labor market center organization Akava.

The election panel’s themes include education, young people’s transition to working life, young people’s well-being, and internal and external security.

HS will show the event live from 11 o’clock.

The event will be hosted by Akava’s director of communications Jyrki Kemppainen and president of Akava Students Nicole Ojala.

Party chairmen will participate in the panel Petteri Orpo (cook), Maria Ohisalo (green), Sari Essayah (kd) and Hjallis Harkimo (movement). Other parties are represented by the vice presidents Matias Mäkynen (s.d.), Leena Meri (ps), Markus Lohi (center), Veronika Honkasalo (left) and Silja Borgasdottir Sandelin (r).

Parliamentary elections will be held on April 2.

