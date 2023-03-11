Parliamentary elections | The handle of the Left Alliance’s party flag broke in the election market, a criminal complaint is planned to be filed

MP Aino-Kaisa Pekonen believes that the stem was cut on purpose.

The Left Alliance The telescopic arm of the party flag broke at the election market in Kärkölä Päijät-Hämee on Saturday. The flag fluttered to the ground. The party plans to file a criminal report on the case, says the member of parliament who was there Aino-Kaisa Pekonen (left) in an interview with STT.

Pekonen believes that someone had cut off the telescope arm.

“It was an iron rod that had gone right through the thick part. Such a pole will not break in the wind or even if it falls over,” Pekonen tells STT.

According to Pekonen, the breakup of the stem was noticed a little more than half an hour after the start of the election market. The event continued as normal.

Bacon has not encountered anything similar before. According to him, the situation caused a feeling of uncertainty and even a little fear in the election tent.

“Everyone should be able to do election work in such a multi-party system and democratic state without anyone’s belongings being destroyed or broken.”

Pekonen told about the incident on his Instagram account. Be the first to report on it Over.