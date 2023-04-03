Parliamentary elections | The Greens collapsed even in Käpylä – The townspeople say they voted tactically

Elections the Monday after throws up the street sand in Käpylä.

The weather is brilliantly clear, and a fierce gust of wind blows everything that comes off the ice around the corner of the building towards the parking area of ​​K-supermarket Mustanpeka.

On Sunday, the Greens received equally harsh treatment, which collapsed in the parliamentary elections at the level of the whole country, but also in its core region in Helsinki.

Even in the last parliamentary election, the Greens were the largest party in Helsinki with six seats. Now the number of places has dwindled to four.

At the same time, the Sdp increased its popularity, surpassing the Greens in five seats and becoming the second largest party in the city after the coalition.

One the area where changes in popularity are visible is Käpylä.

The support of the Greens here fell by almost the same percentages as the Sdp’s grew.

Even in the last parliamentary elections, the map of Helsinki was widely colored green, when the party won one victory after another in the voting area. In these elections, after a long time, the power structure of the blue-pink returned.

The colors of the voting areas are now drawn on the map almost entirely in blue and red according to the colors of the coalition and Sdp.

But why did Käpylä reject the greens? Let’s let the residents themselves tell.

Pohjolanaukion Alepa shines red-yellow on the edge. There, at the corner of the household and toilet paper shelves, a resident Jari Salo eager to analyze the recent voting results.

He says that in these elections, for the first time, he seriously considered the fact that the Greens seem to have nothing to offer. Salo’s wife agreed.

In these parliamentary elections, the choice between the Greens and Sdp was a choice for Jari Salo.

One theory for the collapse of the Greens is that many Greens’ voters in Helsinki “tactically” voted for the Sdp this time to prevent Basic Finns or the coalition from becoming the largest party.

The Sdp steered the voters’ thoughts in this direction in their election campaign by emphasizing that voting for the Sdp is a way to fight the rise of the coalition and basic Finns.

Tactical voting hardly explains everything in the defeat of the Greens. The fact that economic themes were emphasized in the election debates in these elections, which is why the political dividing lines ran along the more traditional right-left line in the election debates, is probably also a part of it.

But tactical voting also happened, says Salo.

“With tactical voting, the SDP did get people to move from the Greens to the Dems.”

However, he and his wife did not ultimately end up rejecting the greens. Sdp’s economic policy was – after all – too optimistic.

Many others came to a different solution.

The result of Sunday’s election is harsh for the greens in Käpylä.

The Greens lost 11.6 percentage points in one of the voting districts in Käpylä and 10.1 percentage points in the other.

Sdp, on the other hand, increased its support by 8.8 percentage points and 11 percentage points, respectively.

As a result, the district controlled by the greens passed to the Sdp in one voting area and to the Left Alliance in the other.

Politically in the famous Park Hotel, a middle-aged woman finishes her chicken lunch. He is upset about the result of the election, but does not want to express his views under his own name.

Read more: In this small suburban hotel, the hit series of Lama Finland was filmed – Every day, someone who stays there still mentions it

The woman says that she is ashamed of the decision to vote against Sdp and specifically against basic Finns.

According to the woman, the decision was “terribly difficult”. He says that he weighed his decision while walking to the voting booth.

“That if there was hope by voting for Sdp.”

“It’s so embarrassing that I had a panic attack and that I thought that this was how I could miss the election result.”

In retrospect, the decision doesn’t feel right.

The woman says that she voted for Sdp so that Finland would not become a “slut society”. Under the rule of fundamental Finns, immigrants are allowed to stay in the country, according to the woman, “but they are kicked with their dicks”.

Park Hotel walks up close Juho Orjala. Orjala is known, among other things, for his work as Minister of Social Affairs and Health of the left-wing ally Hanna Sarkkinen as Secretary of State.

Orjala, who voted for the Left Alliance, estimates that as a result of tactical voting, Sdp will end up with a “worse parliament” for himself.

The Left Alliance ended up losing several seats at the national level. These seats in the parliament would also have been useful for the Sdp, because the Left Alliance and the Sdp often find each other on issues.

In Juho Orjala’s opinion, Sdp’s tactical voting has possibly taken away support from the rest of the left.

Alepalta Pohjolankatu continues, lined with rental apartments in the city of Helsinki. In some of these wooden houses, the paint surface is peeling a little, but the idyll is undeniable even in the bareness of April.

Resident Matti Nuutinen is about to gas up for the trip from the yard of his home. From the car window, he registers as a loyal Sdp voter. Yes, the greens were sometimes voted for “at the beginning of time”.

“When Pekka Haavisto still lived in Käpylä. But I don’t understand tactical voting,” says Nuutinen.

Resident Matti Nuutinen says he doesn’t understand tactical voting. It is more natural for him in other countries than in Finland.

He says that he has chosen his vote on the basis of the party and sometimes on the basis of the person. Sdp was the best option for Nuutinen this time as well.

Nuutinen states that the voting decision is of course everyone’s own choice. However, in his opinion, tactics are not very well suited to Finland’s election system.

Then we come across the one who changed the greens to Sdp.

“I’m just them,” says Tapiolantie, who lives in the city’s wooden houses Eeva-Liisa Reinilä.

By “them” Reinilä refers to those who made a “tactical” voting decision.

When the situation started to look tight between the three biggest parties, Reinilä wanted to vote for a counter force to the right: the coalition and especially the basic Finns.

The issue of the Greens, the climate, is of course “over everything” in Reinilä. This time, however, the fear of the rise of basic Finns decided the object of the vote.

“I thought I had to vote for Sdp.”

Reinilä clarifies that the Sdp is not in itself a party that is repugnant to him. The views of the Greens seem even closer.

Tactically also voted Riikka Sairanenwho says that he wanted to oppose the bourgeois government.

Both green and Sdp candidates were offered as candidates in the election machine.

Riikka Sairanen, who lives in Käpylä, voted for Sdp because she believes the party is on the side of the weakest in society.

Sairanen says that the greens are close to him. But when opinion polls predicted a downward trend for the party, the choice was confirmed.

“In Sdp, it was important for me to be on the side of the weaker and not to further raise the status of the well-off,” Sairanen says.