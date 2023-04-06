Parliamentary elections | The full names received an almost identical number of votes in the same electoral district

Matti Heikkinen (KD) and Matti Heikkinen (KOK) pondered whether they should organize joint election rallies in the next parliamentary elections.

Election night Matti Heikkinen (kd) would rub his eyes. Heikkinen, who hails from Oulai, had received a decent number of votes after the preliminary result calculation: 1,663 votes.

However, Heikkinen did not rub his eyes at the citizens’ trust, but at an incredible coincidence.

Another candidate from the other side of the Oulu electoral district, from the Kainuu county center, had received the same number of votes as Heikkinen.

He is too Matti Heikkinen (cook).

HS interviewed both Matti Heikkis on the Monday after the election night. Christian Democrats’ Heikkinen described his initial feelings as disbelief.

“I doubted whether this could be a technical mix-up. That this can really be possible, when the probability is quite small”, Heikkinen (kd) said.

“But it did make me smile. Quite a coincidence.”

Kajaani’s Heikkinen (kok) also noticed the coincidence already on election night.

“Yesterday [sunnuntaina] in the evening, the first messages came that he was gone, what a coincidence”, he says.

“ “A name doesn’t make a man worse if a man doesn’t know his name.”

On Monday all parties were still uncertain of the final position of the stars. Should the seemingly unbelievable coincidence be true, or will the check count separate the two?

On Wednesday evening, the questions were answered. The Ministry of Justice confirmed the results of the audit count of the parliamentary elections.

The confirmed result has been published by the Ministry of Justice in the information and results service.

With the final results, the number of votes for both full names increased slightly. But the coalition’s Matti Heikkinen managed to pull a decisive edge over the Christians’ Matti Heikkinen.

The final results are as follows: Matti Heikkinen (kok) 1,668 votes, Matti Heikkinen (kd) 1,666 votes.

Heikkinen of the coalition covered his namesake with a small, but sufficient margin in the merciless struggle of democracy.

As a result of the audit count, the coalition’s Matti Heikkinen came out ahead of the Christians’ Matti Heikkinen by two votes.

Weak ones do not admit to having known each other beforehand. Or even that they ever talked to each other.

It is known that their paths have crossed once in Oulu Rotuaari at an election event, but at that time the presentation fell under the pressure of the campaign.

Would now be the time for cooperation across party lines?

“Many have suggested this. You could come up with all kinds of common humor,’ laughs the committee’s Heikkinen.

“Kaima seems to be from the coalition’s lists with conditions. That it could very well be that this kind of thing could be thought about in the future”, Heikkinen (qtd) reflects.

“Probably the first thing to do is call the namesake and congratulate them on the good election result.”

Despite the good election results, neither Heikkinen was elected to parliament.

Both Heikkis has also been blessed with a third well-known nickname. He is a cross-country skier who won the World Cup gold in 2011 in the 15 km traditional skiing competition in Oslo Matti Heikkinen.

“I’ve often been asked if I’m the skier,” says Heikkinen of Christians.

Heikkinen of the coalition has also shared the same fate. And the encounters brought by the name have not stopped there.

“I met namesakes during election work. Which is not a surprise, because Matti Heikkinen seems to be the most common name in Kainuu,” says another Heikkinen.

“But a name doesn’t make a man worse if a man doesn’t name himself.”

Oulu The electoral district was a cornucopia of full names in these elections.

Matti Heikkisen did not remain the only namesakes in the constituency. The coalition was also a candidate Janne Heikkinen (kok) and the Crystal Party Janne Heikkinen (Crystal).

Janneje’s struggle was not as smooth as Mattie’s. Janne Heikkinen (Kok) entered the parliament with 6,452 votes. The second Janne Heikkinen (Kristal) had to settle for 104 votes.

He was close to putting his spoon in the same name book with Matti Heikkisten as well Matti Heikkilä (center). Heikkilä received 2,198 votes in the Oulu constituency.