Parliamentary elections | The French elections are being held in such a dark atmosphere that 30,000 extra police are patrolling the streets

Parliamentary elections|According to the latest opinion polls, the far-right National Coalition would fall short of the majority it was aiming for.

French voting in the second round of the parliamentary elections has already started in the overseas territories.

Residents of the Saint-Pierre and Miquelon island group off Canada were the first to vote. In mainland France, voting day is Sunday.

The first round of the election took the win the far-right National Alliance party, or Rassemblement national (RN), which received approximately 33 percent of the vote.

The left-wing New People’s Front came second with 28 percent, and the president came third Emmanuel Macron led by the centrist Jäses election coalition (Ensemble) with 20 percent of the vote.

During this week, France has been campaigning for the second round of the elections in a tense atmosphere.

The election ads of the national coalition have been torn down in Paris during election week.

Minister of the Interior by Gérald Darman says that in France, more than 50 candidates and activists have been the target of violent attacks during the elections.

She is saidthat the profiles of the attackers have varied from “spontaneously angry” people to representatives of political extremes.

One of the politicians under attack is Prisca Thevenot, a spokesperson for the French government. He was attacked in the suburbs of Paris, where he was a British broadcaster According to the BBC had been hanging election posters. Thevenot says that a group of young people had approached him and his group.

Darmanin has called the violence directed at politicians “intolerable cruelty”.

Prime Minister of France Gabriel Attal has asked all parties to call for calm.

The worried atmosphere is well described by the fact that the elections are being monitored we’re going to on Sunday night will send 30,000 additional police around the country.

Attal, who belongs to Macron’s Renaissance party, has also appealed to his own voters. On Friday evening, he warned that a far-right government coming to power would unleash “hate and violence”.

Prisca Thevenot is one of the French politicians who has been the target of violence on the campaign trail.

People have also gathered during the election week to demonstrate against the French far-right. Photo of Paris from Wednesday, July 3rd.

French a total of 577 representatives are elected to the parliament, i.e. the national assembly. There are the same number of constituencies in the country as there are seats in the parliament, i.e. one candidate from each district gets through.

If the candidate received more than half of the votes in the constituency in the first round, there will be no second round. However, the majority went to the second round.

The national coalition would need 289 of the remaining seats in the division in order to get a majority in parliament on its own.

The latest according to opinion polls, it would fall just short of the target. Ipsos predicts the party’s result to be somewhere between 175 and 205 seats, while Ifop puts the number of seats somewhere between 170 and 210, tells British media The Guardian.

If the RN ends up as the largest party without a majority, forming a government could become difficult.

The leader of the national coalition Marine Le Pen has said that such a situation “would not be chaos, but a dead end”. He has threatened that if the RN does not get a majority in parliament, the country will come to a complete standstill.

Le Pen has appealed to her supporters to go to the polls to prevent such a situation from arising.