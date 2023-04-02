Parliamentary elections | The Finnish elections and especially the situation of Sanna Marin are of interest to the world

“The success of right-wing populists among young people could be fatal for Marin,” wrote Der Spiegel magazine.

Finland the elections have made more headlines than usual in the world’s media. The media is particularly interested in whether the prime minister will make it Sanna Marin (sd) for extension or not.

“Sanna Marin, Finland’s political rock star, may slip”, was one of the most read headlines in the US New York Times -magazine today on its world news page.

The newspaper stated that this time the Finnish parliamentary elections are “very tight” between the three largest parties.

“Sanna Marin fights for survival in the triple match”, also headlined the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

“Finns are voting in an election that is seen as an almost even fight between right-wing populists, conservatives and Prime Minister Sanna Marini’s centre-left,” the BBC continued.

The BBC pointed out that the war in Ukraine has had little effect on campaigning, even though Finland has a long border with Russia. According to the BBC, the fight in these elections has mostly been about the economy, when Finns make “a big choice about the future direction of their country”.

Also American CNN singled out Marin and called an election for his “fight for his job”.

“Since his rise to power, (Marinia) has been held up on the world stage as something of a trailblazer and an example for progressive leaders around the world,” CNN wrote.

“His youth and his gender have made him stand out from his predecessors,” who have mostly been middle-aged men.

However, the channel reported that the coalition led by Marin was criticized at home due to large public expenditures and borrowing.

CNN recalled how Marin and his New Zealand colleague at the time, Jacinda Ardern put a bone in the throat of a reporter who asked at a press conference if the prime ministers met because they are both young women. Marin said that the prime ministers met because they are prime ministers, CNN reported.

German Der Spiegel -lehti also called the election a “tight competition” and possibly a “fatal” struggle for Marin.

“Prime Minister Sanna Marin has to fear for her position, despite her great popularity. The success of right-wing populists among young people could be fatal for him,” the newspaper wrote yesterday.

Finland the election also became front page news in the Turkish state media Anatolia– news agency’s English-language website, which has also been read diligently in Finland in recent months to follow the twists and turns of Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership process.

Researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute Henri Vanhanen commented to the news agency Anadolu that trust in Marin has “started to decrease”.

“According to Vanhanen, the young leader lost popularity due to opposition parties and the president’s backlash when Marin considered possibly sending Hornet fighter jets to Ukraine to help fight against Russia,” Anadolu wrote.

Anadolu described Marin as a “modern feminist leader”.

Turkey CNNTürk-channel, on the other hand, thought that the ratification of NATO membership received from Turkey last week would have strengthened Marini appropriately before the elections.