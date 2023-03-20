Parliamentary elections | The exam season is in full swing, the election report has started – This is how Helsingin Sanomat follows the parliamentary elections

HS offers voters a wide range of news, in-depth articles, events, videos and podcasts in the parliamentary election spring.

Helsingin Sanomat reports on the latest developments in elections and campaigns, delves into the most important election themes and checks the facts of the debates. News and analyzes of the parliamentary elections and reports from the election fields are written by political journalists Teemu Luukka, Veera Paananen, Teemu Muhonen, Robert Sundman, Anni Keski-Heikkilä, Petja Pelli and Brother Pekka Lehtonen. EU politics is followed by the Brussels correspondent Teija Sutinen. The election news is managed by HS’s head of economics and politics Veera Luoma-aho and daily coverage news producer Minna Nalbantoglu.

The renewed election machine helps to find a candidate

In the design and questions of Helsingin Sanomat’s renewed election machine, young people and first-time voters have been thought of in particular. It is also easier to use the voting machine on the phone than before.

Susanne Salmi, Emil Elo and Robert Sundman

Podcasts talk about politics

A new one about politics Saturday clubpodcast started on February 18. Reporters Robert Sundman, Susanne Salmi and Emil Elo explain, interpret and pull back the curtain behind the scenes of the parliamentary elections once a week.

The twists and turns and themes of the elections are also discussed by the familiar News report– and HS Vision podcasts.

You can listen to everyone in the HS application HS podcasts select “Listen-Podcasts” from the menu. Podcasts can also be found in all the most common podcast applications.

Veera Paananen and Robert Sundman

The election report knows the topics

The frequently updated news blog tells about the topics of discussion in the frenzied end of the parliamentary elections, the moods of the polling stations and the twists and turns of the campaigns Election report. March 20th bootable Election report edited by Robert Sundman and Veera Paananen.

Aliisa Ristmeri, Emil Elo, Inkeri Harju and Robert Sundman

HS Now takes over the elections

HS also follows the elections closely on Instagram and On Tiktok. Editor of HS Nyt Aliisa Ristmeri tells what the elections are about and opens up the most important themes of the elections.

Editors Emil Elo and Inkeri Harju have answered the questions Reddit In the Ask me anything thread and editor Robert Sundman in Tiktok live.

Helsingin Sanomat’s Vaalit haltuun package has been made especially for first-time voters in the parliamentary elections.

The children’s news serves children who want information

Kukka Andersson

Helsingin Sanomat’s Children’s News tells about the elections in an understandable way from a children’s point of view.

Children’s own election panel vetitan Children’s news reporter Kukka Andersson and a 9-year-old Silja Lindroos. Children and young people invited to the audience answered the questions.

Marko Junkkari, Petja Pelli and Veera Luoma-aho

Election exams challenge politicians

On February 15, the focus was on the fate of the world, when journalists Marko Junkkari and Petja Pelli asked the presidents questions related to climate and nature loss.

Traditional rhetoric contest evaluate the candidates’ speaking skills on March 19.

The main event of the election week is the big election exam, which will bring the party chairmen together on March 28. It is run by Veera Luoma-aho and Marko Junkkari. Sanomatalo Mediator’s election exams can also be followed live at HS.fi.

The Pinnalla series is at the heart of the change

The Pinnalla series of discussions carried out in collaboration with the University of Helsinki dealt with the great upheavals and questions of destiny in Finnish society. In the three discussions of the series, researchers and experts provide background on the election debate and talk about solutions that have a researched impact.

Wednesday 8.3. was discussed under the leadership of Robert Sundman about whether Finland is getting poorer:

Tuesday On March 14, journalist Veera Paananen led a discussion on the future of healthcare:

On March 21, journalist Petja Pelli will talk about the most impressive climate actions. The discussions will take place in the Science Corner of the University of Helsinki, and you can follow them on HS.fi.

The HS Policy newsletter keeps you up to date

The HS Politics newsletter brings the most important election news and the latest twists and turns in politics to your e-mail every day. The newsletter is free.

