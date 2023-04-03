Parliamentary elections | The Dems thought selfishly and the comrades lost, describes Konkar journalist Unto Hämäläinen

If voting had been more active on the election day, Perussuomalaiset might have been the largest party in Finland, according to a Konkar journalist and researcher.

Tactical voting was the key word pair of the elections, according to the former political editor of Helsingin Sanomat, non-fiction writer Unto Hämäläinen and election researcher Veikko Isotalo University of Helsinki election results In HS’s election studio broadcast.

According to Hämäläinen and Isotalo, it was one of the reasons why the Greens and the Left Alliance performed so poorly in the elections.

“It was because the governing parties were not able to play together. The Dems set out to build the prime ministerial game and built their support by eating from the left-wing coalition and the greens,” Hämäläinen estimated.

“This was a victory for the Democrats that wasn’t really a victory,” sums up Hämäläinen. According to him, the additional seats do not benefit the Sdp’s goals that much, because the parties close to it lost so many votes.

“The Democrats thought selfishly and the comrades lost.”

“Sdp chose the cannibalization strategy of eating votes from the left-wing coalition and the greens. They didn’t challenge the mobile mass that could either join the coalition, Basic Finns or Sdp”, Isotalo continues the idea.

Both of them according to the election arrangement also ate votes from the center.

“The center announced a month before the elections that ‘this is not our business, at least we will not go to the next term’. If someone creates uncertainty, that announcement should have been made earlier or not made,” Hämäläinen assessed.

By this he was referring to the chairman of the center Annika Saarikon to the announcement that the center will not join the same government coalition again after the elections.

If voting had been more active on election day, according to Hämäläinen and Isotalo, Perussuomalaiset might have been the largest party in Finland. In the votes on the election day, the Basic Finns were the largest party, but there were not as many advance votes for the party.