Parliamentary elections | The coalition wants to move mail distribution away from Posti and break up the company

The coalition justifies its proposal with the fact that the amount of letter mail is decreasing, but the demand for packages and online shopping is constantly increasing.

Coalition suggests that in the future separate companies would be separated from Posti and that it would no longer deliver mail. The party wants to “open the postal market in a changed world”.

The proposal is part of the market and competition policy program published by the parliamentary group of the coalition on Thursday.

Posti is currently a public limited company fully owned by the state. The coalition proposes that two new companies be separated from the current Posti.

In state ownership, the party would retain a new special task company, which would be responsible for collecting and sorting mail either as its own operation or with purchasing services. The association’s proposal for the name of the company is “Suomen Posti-infra Oy”.

The coalition would also separate the company responsible for parcel and freight logistics. Its mission would be to generate profit for the owners, and it would operate in a completely free market. In the party’s opinion, the state could give up ownership of the company “on some schedule”.

According to the proposal, postal delivery would be purchased by region from companies on the free market.

According to the party, the distribution of letter mail involves the production of social value, but the distribution of packages is a very competitive and international business. In the opinion of the coalition, Posti participates in the competitive market under the protection of its universal mail monopoly.

“Posti’s position in the market is indeed very different from that of its competitors, and at the same time Posti has no interest in enhancing its operations under the protection of a monopoly,” the program says.

According to the program, the reform of the postal market must be done in such a way that all services are as affordable, reliable and safe as possible for customers and cost-effective for society.

Postal market renewal is one of the program’s numerous proposals to promote competition in various fields.

The coalition aims, among other things, to open train traffic to competition, switch to a license model in gambling, dissolve Alko’s monopoly and increase competition in the pharmacy sector.

The party also wants, for example, to find out the possibility of criminalizing cartels, to make the “deregulation program” one of the top projects of the next government, and to improve market conditions for land use and construction.