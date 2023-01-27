Parliamentary elections | The Christian Democrats propose allowing anti-personnel mines

The Christian Democrats published their parliamentary election program on Friday.

In a welfare state have access to treatment, and the well-being of children and families must be taken care of. The problems of the social and healthcare reform must be fixed.

Families with children must be helped with the rising cost of living, for example by raising the child allowance and tying it to the index.

Anti-personnel mines should be allowed.

Among other things, the Christian Democrats will push for these issues in next spring’s elections. It published its election manifesto on Friday. Parliamentary elections will be held on April 2.

We go through the program of the Christian Democrats through seven questions.

Previously Rkp has published its election program.

What kind of Finland does the party aim for?

The Christian Democrats state in their program, among other things, that they are building a society that supports cross-generational community and activity.

“When making decisions, our guideline is people’s well-being and smooth everyday life,” the program says.

In addition to intergenerationalism, the two other themes of the election program are entrepreneurship and crisis resistance.

What needs to change?

According to the Christian Democrats, Finland needs to return to basic issues and basic values. In the party’s opinion, recently “ideological” projects have been pursued at the expense of basic issues.

“Kd is the voice of reason when ideological winds bring with them the message that debt doesn’t matter, or that emissions will decrease when we move jobs, industry and food production abroad, or that legislation can bypass biology,” says the party’s chairman Sari Essayah .

The Christian Democrats want to raise employment to 80 percent and aim for 2 percent economic growth.

How is the change made?

Kristillisdemokraatit would extend earnings-related unemployment insurance to everyone who meets the working condition, would step up earnings-related unemployment insurance and facilitate local agreements.

The Christian Democrats would reform social security in the direction of universal security. The party also gradually dismantled the labor availability assessment.

The party would support the livelihood of families with children, for example, with a 1,000-euro “carriage money” for first purchases paid for each baby born.

The Christian Democrats would make it easier to work and live in sparsely populated areas, for example by staggering the electricity tax.

What is the most expensive promise?

Perhaps the most expensive promises of the Christian Democrats are related to reducing taxes. The party wants to lighten the taxation of the work of low and medium income earners, the taxation of pensioners and give families with children a tax deduction for children.

The party would support farms with energy tax refunds and by removing the real estate tax on production buildings. Development cooperation donations to non-governmental organizations should also receive a tax deduction, according to the Christian Democrats.

In addition, the Christian Democrats would increase child benefits and tie their increases to the index. The party also proposes lowering the value added tax on sports services to a lower tax rate of 10 percent.

The party would increase the number of police officers to the level of at least 8,000 police officers.

Where does the money come from?

According to the party, a “long-term road map” is required to overcome indebtedness and the sustainability gap, but the party does not list, for example, cut targets.

In the view of the Christian Democrats, taxation must be developed to be more health-based, in the long term as a direction away from labor taxation and towards harmful taxes.

What is the most surprising opening of the party?

The Christian Democrats suggest that Finland icomes from banning anti-personnel mines of the Ottawa Agreement. The party justifies this as a “deterrent effect to be introduced if necessary”.

Finland accepted the Ottawa Convention in 2011. The purpose of the Mine Ban Treaty has been to prevent the damage caused to civilians by anti-personnel mines.

What is the most poetic sentence in the program?

“Everyone has something to give, and everyone sometimes needs support.”

