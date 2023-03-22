Parliamentary elections | The chairman of the local nurses association rejects Purra’s talk about nurses who do not know the language

The chairman of Super, Silja Paavola, however, says that language skills should be invested more than at present, just as Riikka Purra, the chairman of Basic Finns, said at IS’s election exam on Tuesday.

Near- and the chairman of the primary care union Super Silja Paavola says that foreign employees with even a weak knowledge of Finnish are not an additional burden that would especially drive nurses out of the field.

“That is not true. On the contrary. If we didn’t have these people, there would be even fewer workers in the workplace and we would be in an even weaker mess. And that would drive people away,” says Paavola.

HS asked Paavola about it, because the chairman of the Sdp Sanna Marin and chairman of the opposition party Basic Finns Riikka Purra clashed harshly over work-based immigration in the care sector at Ilta-Sanomie’s election exam on Tuesday.

Read more: “False claims!” Marin and Purra have a tough confrontation about nurses with no language skills in the IS exam

Bite said that in his discussions with nurses’ organizations, it has become clear that nurses without language skills are an “additional burden” in the care industry, which drives nurses out of the industry.

“This too should be done wisely. They should have sufficient language skills when they come to the country,” said Purra.

“This is not true!” Marin shouted. “These are false claims!”

Purra tried to continue and say that he got his information from Super, but Marin talked over him

“I have spoken with nursing associations. They support the fact that more people come here from elsewhere to work in the care sector,” Marin shouted.

“This is just populism. I don’t know who you’ve talked to, I’ve talked to organizations.”

“I wasn’t allowed to answer!” Purra, on the other hand, shouted.

Paavola says Purran is right, that more effort needs to be put into language skills and that lack of language skills brings problems.

He says that Super has highlighted the language skills of those who came from abroad.

According to Paavola, according to the current law, the employer considers that the language skills are sufficient. According to him, that is not enough, but the state should take care of language skills in a more long-term way.

“The question is how to get the nurses who came here to stay in Finland. If there is such a goal, the state should offer them real language learning in a more generous way. There’s no way you’ll be able to stay and work in the industry if you don’t know the language of the country.”

He says that the language does not have to be excellent, as long as it is clear.

Paavola says that there are many people in the industry who speak Finnish poorly. For example, some of the Filipino nurses leave when the contract ends.

They may have lived with other Filipinos and therefore not learned the language.

“Language is absolutely essential. It should be modeled on Norway, for example.”

Paavola says that Filipinos know the functions, but it brings problems if the employee does not understand what the patient is saying.

Paavola says that foreign workers are by no means a new thing. He says that in the 1990s, for example, a lot of nurses came from the Baltics.

“In the 1970s, Chileans and Argentines and Poles came. This is nothing new.”