Parliamentary elections | The blue-black movement got into the party register, even though its program violates the law – Police Board: “Nothing to say right now”

The program publicly disseminated by the blue-black movement, which has been accepted into the party register, is against the constitution and international law. According to the law, a party can be dissolved if the association behind it substantially violates the law and good manners.

Ministry of Justice accepted the blue and black movement into the party register in June 2022. The central operating principle of the party is racial identity.

Before entering the party register, the Blue Blacks had to remove from their general program, at the request of the ministry, items related to freedom of speech, equality and the prohibition of discrimination. Without deletions, the party’s program would have violated the constitution and international law.

However, the items requested to be removed from the program are included in the party’s program, which is published online. This was reported by HS Election report last week.

Legal expert Lauri Tarasti tells HS that the ministry’s decision to add the blue-black movement to the party register will remain in effect despite the program change, even though changing the program after entering the register is not in accordance with the spirit of the law.

“According to general principles of administrative law, a program change is not enough to cancel the decision to enter the party register,” says Tarasti. He is also known as the father of the electoral law. The law originally dates from 1969.

“The party’s program is not a legal document in itself, unlike the party’s rules,” says Tarasti.

“The program is just a manifesto-like announcement of the party’s future activities.”

Open In its program published on the internet, the racist and fascist blue-black movement wants, among other things, to re-examine all residence permits and citizenships granted after 1990, to establish an ethnic register to monitor Finland’s population structure, and to limit freedom of speech on topics the party dislikes. For example, the concept of Finnishness should not be criticized or a lifestyle that deviates from heteronorms should be admired.

“We are a party that maintains racial identity. In other words, we can be considered a racist right-wing radical movement to the extent that we do feel that Finns are more valuable than foreign nations”, party chairman Tuukka Kuru told for STT in December.

The party’s policy also includes opposing the Red Cross anti-racism week and the EU’s anti-Semitism strategy.

Director of Elections Arto Jääskeläinen from the Ministry of Justice emphasizes that, according to the Party Act, the program of the blue-black movement is what has been announced to the ministry.

“We have not received a notification about a change in the party’s rules or general program. Only after the announcement are the changes valid,” says Jääskeläinen.

“In this light, the program announced by the Blue Blacks online must be seen as campaign material, just as the very questionable Tweets of party members must be seen as part of the election campaign.”

Arto Jääskeläinen

Blue and black there are a total of more than 80 candidates in the parliamentary elections in four different constituencies.

Several candidates of the blue-black movement have a criminal background, and in recent days the party’s parliamentary election candidates have been judged to have committed criminal acts when they threatened people on social media with killing or throwing ethnic groups out of the country.

HS is earlier toldhow an aspirant to parliament from the ranks of the blue-black movement Christian Kautto has received an unconditional sentence of three and a half years for attempted murder. Currently Krp doubts for terrorist crimes, a 28-year-old man who has some kind of connection with the blue-blacks.

Parties according to the law, must commit to democratic principles, reminds the professor of public law Jukka Viljanen from the University of Tampere. According to the law, an association can be registered as a party whose rules ensure compliance with democratic principles in the association’s decision-making and operations.

“I believe that the Ministry of Justice has dealt with this party in the same way as with other candidates for party registration,” Viljanen says.

However, according to the professor, the Ministry of Justice should now consider in retrospect whether the ministry was given incorrect information about the party’s program when applying for the party register and, if so, take measures.

“If incorrect information has been given to the ministry, it is evading the provisions of the law,” he estimated.

“In my opinion, the monitoring of the ministry should be more precise in such cases than at present, especially when these same issues have already been clarified when the blue-and-black movement has applied for the register. It is not in accordance with the spirit of the law to change the rules to contradict the party law after entering the register,” Viljanen opined.

“ “The ministry has not made a wrong decision in the registration matter.”

Viljanen reminds that the public comments of individual party supporters or members do not in themselves have an effect on the party registry issue.

“On the other hand, it is problematic if the party accepts the actions of individual candidates,” says Viljanen.

Director of Elections Jääskeläinen defends the ministry’s decision to include the Blue and Black Movement in the party register.

“The ministry has not made a wrong decision in the registration matter,” says Jääskeläinen. He himself was involved in decision-making.

“We have never considered the matter as carefully as we have here for any party. The best experts in the house were involved, and I personally still stand behind this decision.”

Sinimusta movement's election meeting at Tammela market in Tampere on February 25.

Party can leave or can be removed from the party register according to the law in three ways: by own application or when none of the party’s candidates has been elected as a representative in two consecutive parliamentary elections.

A party can also be removed from the register if it has ceased to exist as a registered association.

According to election director Jääskeläinen’s interpretation, the material that violates human rights treaties published by the blue-black movement may exceed the limit, based on which the dissolution of the association could be called into question according to the Associations Act.

“The Ministry of Justice does not have the authority to monitor party campaigns, and it would not even be possible in practice,” he says.

Association Act according to the law, the court can declare the association dissolved at the request of the prosecutor, the Police Board or a member of the association in a situation where the association acts essentially against the law or good customs.

“In the case of the blue-black movement, the liquidation of the association behind the party could come into question if the conditions of the Associations Act were met. Not long ago, the United Brotherhood and Cannonball associations were dissolved. The matter primarily belongs to the Police Board”, says legal expert Lauri Tarasti.

HS also asked the Police Board how they see the legality of the blue-black movement and whether the Police Board intends to take the blue-black’s activities for legal evaluation. The answer came by email.

In the message, the experts of the Police Board stated that “they have nothing to say about this matter right now”.