Parliamentary elections | The biggest parties meet in the SAK election exam, live broadcast at 9 o’clock

The subject of the election exam is especially working life issues.

Five the chairmen of the largest party and one leader of the parliamentary group will meet on Friday in the parliamentary election exam organized by the employee organization SAK.

In the exam, the answers of the parties are to be heard, especially on questions of working life. The election exam is related to the parliamentary elections, which will be held next April.

The chairmen of their parties take part in the exam Sanna Marin (sd), Riikka Purra (ps), Annika Saarikko (center), Maria Ohisalo (green), Lee Andersson (left) and the leader of the parliamentary group Kai Mykkänen (cook).

HS shows the exam as a live broadcast and follows it in text form moment by moment.