Parliamentary elections | The algorithm of the HS election machine has been corrected, the error concerned one question

February 20, 2023
Policy|Election of the parliament

One value question was calculated into the results twice.

Helsingin Sanomat election machine an error was found in the algorithm, where one value question was counted twice in the results. So it got too much weight in the profit calculation. The error has now been fixed.

The error situation concerned the statement “Gender diversity should be taken into account in Finland better than it is now”. The effect on the result seen by the user was significant mainly in a situation where the difference between the user and the candidate was only in this one question. The greater the difference between the answers of the user and the candidate, the greater the effect. It, on the other hand, had no effect on what the user thought of the statement.

