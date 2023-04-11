Parliamentary elections | Telegraph: Britain will have an election in the fall of next year

The ruling party believes that autumn offers them the best possible opportunities to win the elections. However, the Conservatives have consistently trailed Labor in opinion polls.

in Britain parliamentary elections will be held in the autumn of next year, says The Telegraph -magazine.

Prime minister Rishi Sun too the conservative party believes, according to the newspaper’s sources, that the elections organized in either October or November offer the best chances for election victory.

According to sources, the economy is predicted to pick up by the time of the election, and in addition, stricter immigration and refugee laws will come into force. Both are expected to give the Conservatives the much-needed support in the election.

The support of the Conservatives is on average 18 percentage points lower than the main opposition party Labor, although the party has closed the gap by an average of six percentage points during Sunak’s prime ministership.

Behind the rise in support are Sunak’s successes in connection with, for example, the signing of the agreement with the EU regarding the status of Northern Ireland.

The Labor Party is of The Guardian focused on criticizing Sunak in his advertising campaign before the spring local elections. According to the party, Sunak is responsible for, among other things, the sharp rise in the cost of living and the poor state of the economy, as well as the lax attitude towards crimes.

Last week, for example, the party published an ad accusing Sunak of “not believing that adults convicted of abusing children belong in prisons”. The ad has also been criticized from within the party, but the chairman of the Labor Party Keir Starmer has announced that it stands behind the ad.

The final decision on the schedule of the parliamentary elections will be made closer to the date of their holding. The elections must be held in January 2025 at the latest. Local elections are held in May.