Tuesday, April 11, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Parliamentary elections | Telegraph: Britain will have an election in the fall of next year

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 11, 2023
in World Europe
0
Parliamentary elections | Telegraph: Britain will have an election in the fall of next year

Foreign countries|Parliamentary elections

The ruling party believes that autumn offers them the best possible opportunities to win the elections. However, the Conservatives have consistently trailed Labor in opinion polls.

in Britain parliamentary elections will be held in the autumn of next year, says The Telegraph -magazine.

Prime minister Rishi Sun too the conservative party believes, according to the newspaper’s sources, that the elections organized in either October or November offer the best chances for election victory.

According to sources, the economy is predicted to pick up by the time of the election, and in addition, stricter immigration and refugee laws will come into force. Both are expected to give the Conservatives the much-needed support in the election.

The support of the Conservatives is on average 18 percentage points lower than the main opposition party Labor, although the party has closed the gap by an average of six percentage points during Sunak’s prime ministership.

See also  Housing Minna Tuoma's housing company is a legend of neighborhood disturbance - This is what a housing company looks like, with just about everything

Behind the rise in support are Sunak’s successes in connection with, for example, the signing of the agreement with the EU regarding the status of Northern Ireland.

The Labor Party is of The Guardian focused on criticizing Sunak in his advertising campaign before the spring local elections. According to the party, Sunak is responsible for, among other things, the sharp rise in the cost of living and the poor state of the economy, as well as the lax attitude towards crimes.

Last week, for example, the party published an ad accusing Sunak of “not believing that adults convicted of abusing children belong in prisons”. The ad has also been criticized from within the party, but the chairman of the Labor Party Keir Starmer has announced that it stands behind the ad.

The final decision on the schedule of the parliamentary elections will be made closer to the date of their holding. The elections must be held in January 2025 at the latest. Local elections are held in May.

See also  Guest pen | Russian history education is once again in a period of decline

#Parliamentary #elections #Telegraph #Britain #election #fall #year

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Comprehensive care, the formula that improves the lives of people with Parkinson’s

Comprehensive care, the formula that improves the lives of people with Parkinson's

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result