Parliamentary elections | Teemu Keskisarjan’s nomination surprised Yle: the series about the historian was published in Areena on Monday

The series will remain for viewing at Yle Areena, but its television shows will be postponed after the parliamentary elections, says Ville Vilén of Yle.

Historian Teemu Middle Series said on Tuesday applying for parliament from the list of basic Finns. On Monday, a four-part documentary series about him was published in Yle Areena Teemu Keskisarja and dead people.

The nomination of the middle series was not known to Yle or the creators of the series, says the editor-in-chief of Yle’s creative content and media unit Ville Vilén.

“The nomination came as a surprise to us today,” Vilén said on Tuesday.

Documentary series will remain for viewing at Yle Areena, but its television shows will be postponed until the April parliamentary elections.

According to the original plan, the first part of the series would have been shown on television on Thursday of this week.

“We have to take care that no candidate gets special visibility compared to other candidates. Candidates can be invited to current affairs programs, but this is a series where, for example, the work of Keskisarija is described,” explains Vilén.

However, according to him, there is no reason to temporarily remove the series from Yle Areena, when it has already been published there.

Villain’s Yle does not want to ask, for example, all the creators of television series whether they have plans to run for office in the elections.

“Continuously asking such a question would not be correct at all. The best way to avoid such situations would be for the authors themselves to tell us about their plans in time.”

Vilén says that he has not been in contact with Keskisarja on Tuesday.

“I don’t know if, for example, the other creators of the series have been,” he says.