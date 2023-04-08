Parliamentary elections | Satu Hassi accuses the green candidates of fighting each other

The weak electoral success of the Greens has led to various analyses. Long-time member of parliament Satu Hassi considers one of the reasons for the failure to be the party’s internal fighting.

Last The politicians of the Greens, who lost seven seats in Sunday’s parliamentary elections, have published plenty of introspective analyses.

The party’s long-term member of parliament and MEP Fairy tale Hassi published an article on his Facebook page criticizing the election result, in which he highlighted several possible reasons for the election loss.

As one explanation for the decreased support, Hassi names the differences between the Greens.

Hassi says that he has heard disturbing experiences from different parts of the country about the Greens fighting among themselves. Hassi himself was not a candidate in the parliamentary elections this time.

In Hassi’s opinion, these stories tell about the failure of the leadership of the party organization.

Read more: Party secretary Veli Liikanen: “Really bad result”

The, what the negative competition mentioned by Hassi in his article is like in practice is not mentioned in the article.

Hassi also did not want to comment on the matter to Helsingin Sanomat on Saturday.

According to Hassi, Finland’s election system creates pressure for mutual competition. Mutual fighting is especially destructive for a group like the greens, Hassi writes.

The green movement only relies on its members and its active and elected politicians, Hassi reminds.

The greens party secretary Brother Liikanen hadn’t read Hass’s writing and didn’t know what the cases were about. According to Liikanen, the problem situations and conflicts brought to the attention of the party office will be resolved together.

“I myself have the impression that there would not have been particularly many such situations. On the other hand, I’m probably not aware of all of them yet,” says Liikanen.

Liikanen himself was a candidate in the constituency of South-Eastern Finland. Based on his own experiences and the messages he heard from the field, he estimates that the campaigning went well in cooperation.

Read more: The Greens collapsed even in Käpylä – Sanna Marini’s message is said to have influenced the voting decisions

The greens according to Liikanen, the candidate contract expressly prohibits damaging the campaign of other candidates.

Liikanen considers the competition to be natural, because the candidates basically campaign for their own passage.

“However, that does not mean that unfair means should be used. Competition between those on the same list is often harmful,” says Liikanen.

The Greens are still in the middle of a broader demolition and feedback process, where the candidates’ experiences of campaigning will also be heard.