Parliamentary elections | Sanna Marin clashed strongly with the other chairmen for her Hornet position in the IS exam – Orpo: We have nothing to give

Prime ministerchairman of the Sdp Sanna Marin clashed with the chairmen of other major parties in a discussion about the Hornet positions at Ilta-Sanomi’s election exam on Tuesday.

Marin flashed earlier in March during his visit to Ukraine, that there could be a discussion in Finland about the possible delivery of Hornet fighters to Ukraine. The statement drew a lot of criticism, among other things, because it had not been discussed with the president of the republic or the rest of the government.

In addition to Marin, basic Finns took part in Ilta-Sanomie’s exam Riikka Purraof the convention Petteri Orpo and the center Annika Saarikko. Marin strongly defended the fact that there must be a discussion about handing over the Hornets, which are coming to the end of their service life. He wondered why the issue could not be discussed, but the Hornets are going to be scrapped.

Other the participants of the exam emphasized that Finland will only get new fighters to replace the Hornets in a few years.

“We don’t have anything to give until years from now,” Orpo said.

“Or we will give away our own air defense.”

Commander of the Air Force Juha-Pekka Keränen has told HS that Finland can start replacing the Hornets with the new fighters it has ordered from 2025.

Other the exam participants agreed to support Ukraine, but strongly criticized Marin’s speeches in Ukraine.

Purra considered them an exaggeration and Orpo a mistake.

“If you go to a country at war and give hope that cannot be fulfilled, it is a big mistake,” Orpo said.

I took the exam in the beginning, Marin assured that the Sdp cannot fit into the same government with basic Finns.

According to Marini, the Sdp’s and basic Finns’ conceptions of people, but also their lines on, for example, EU and economic policy and international policy, are so far apart that it would be practically impossible to come up with a common government program.

“If the Basic Finns sign all the goals and political views of the Social Democrats, we can negotiate,” he said.

“I can make such a promise that we will not turn into social democrats,” was the chairman of Basic Finns Riikka Purran answer.