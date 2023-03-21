Parliamentary elections | Researchers tell you what the most important climate action is – live broadcast from Tiedekulma at 5 p.m

In the third and final part of Helsingin Sanomat’s and the University of Helsinki’s Vaaleista isosti series, researchers talk about climate and nature.

What Climate action is the most important of all, and how could it be done already in the next government term? And is there something missing from the election debates about the environment?

At least these questions will be answered in the election panel of researchers starting at 5 p.m. HS will show the discussion on the stage of Tiedekulma of the University of Helsinki live in connection with this article.

This is the third and last part of the Vaaleista isosti series jointly organized by the University of Helsinki and Helsingin Sanomat.

In the series, the best researchers in the field open up the backgrounds of the biggest election themes and put the solutions offered by politicians on a scale: what is really impressive, what is less important?

This time, the vice-chairman of the Nature Panel will take the stage Liisa KulmalaUniversity researcher Kaisa Matschoss and research director, chairman of the Climate Panel Markku Ollikainen.

The discussion will be moderated by Helsingin Sanomat’s political reporter specializing in the environment Petja Pelli.

The conversation will last an hour and a recording will be published later in this article.

In two in the previous part, the researchers talked about the economy and social security services. You can see those discussions in the articles below.

