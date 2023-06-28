Parliamentary elections | Research: Men and women have different party preferences in the spring parliamentary elections

Finns would prefer to have a Democrat, Kokomus member or Rkp member as a friend.

In men and women also had different favorite parties in last spring’s parliamentary elections, according to a research report published by Åbo Akademi on Wednesday.

The men’s favorites were Perussuomaliken and kokomoo. Sdp, on the other hand, became number one for women.

Professor Kimmo Grönlund says that the results are in the same direction as in a similar survey conducted after the spring 2019 elections.

“This has been a trend that has been going on for a long time,” Grönlund says.

The report the data has been collected from the regular Citizen Opinion polls of the Institutet för Samhällsforskning under Åbo Akademi.

With the help of survey data, it has been possible to analyze the parties’ support structures also by income category or age group.

“Fundamental Finns have established their support, especially among men of working age. The coalition, on the other hand, received the most votes from men of retirement age, while Sdp was the most popular among pensioners and young women,” the report states.

“The Left Alliance and the Greens have similar voter profiles: both are popular among young women.”

Report also reinforces the perception that the center lost its voters especially to basic Finns and the coalition, but also to the Christian Democrats.

The Greens and the Left Alliance lost almost the same number of voters to the Sdp, but the Greens in addition to the Left Alliance and also the coalition.

In the surveys, in addition to choosing a party, Finns were asked, for example, about their attitude to various political issues and to other parties and their supporters.

For example, during the spring elections, Finns thought it was more important to save on public services to stabilize the economy than four years ago.

Less than half thought that Finland should take more climate action. Even before the last election, more than half thought this way.

“These were economic elections, not climate elections,” Grönlund estimated.

Attitude other parties and their supporters have been investigated in order to understand how big a phenomenon the so-called affective polarization is in Finland.

Affective polarization means that supporters of one party have a negative or even hostile attitude towards supporters of other parties.

The parties were asked to give a rating on a scale of 1–10. Looking at the average values, it becomes clear that Finns had the most favorable attitude towards the coalition and Sdp, and the most negative towards the left-wing coalition and Liike Nyt.

“[Datasta muodostuu] party clusters whose voters like each other’s parties and at the same time dislike the parties of the other cluster. The SDP, the Greens and the Left Alliance form one cluster, and on the opposite side are the Basic Finns, the Christian Democrats, the center and Liike Nyt,” the report analysed.

The report also shows that centrists were the most critical of their own party.

When the respondents were asked to rate on a scale of 1–7 how happy they would be to be friends with the supporters of a certain party, not a single party got a rating of less than four.

Sdp got a rating of 5.1, while seven was the best possible rating. Kokoomus and Rkp followed with 4.8.

“It is remarkable that Finnish voters would find it less difficult to be friends with supporters of another party, as the ratings are on average higher than in previous analyses,” the report assesses.

However, similar party clusters can be seen in this question as well.