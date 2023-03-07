Parliamentary elections | Poll: As many as three out of four young adults plan to vote in the parliamentary elections

NATO membership has solid support among the respondents.

Even three out of four young adults say they intend to vote in the spring parliamentary elections. Based on a survey commissioned by the State Youth Council, almost every second 18-29-year-old says they will definitely vote, and about a third probably.

The majority of those who intend to vote feel that voting is a civic duty and also believe that voting can influence society.

However, according to the survey, the willingness to vote differs according to education. Two out of three of those who have completed a university degree or are in the process of completing it plan to vote for sure. Only about a third of those who have completed or are completing a professional degree say they will definitely vote.

According to the survey, the most important reasons for not voting are the experience of not knowing national politics and its issues and the difficulty of finding a suitable candidate. In addition, many feel that they cannot influence enough by voting. Almost half of those planning to skip voting feel mistrust in politicians and political decision-making.

In the survey young adults were also asked for their opinions on three social issues: NATO membership, global warming and public debt.

Almost three quarters of the respondents have a very or fairly positive attitude towards NATO membership. Support is stronger among the more highly educated.

The majority is of the opinion that the next government must do what is necessary to keep global warming within the 1.5 degree increase in average temperature defined by the Paris Climate Agreement compared to pre-industrial times.

Public debt divided the most opinions. A little more than half think that Finland’s growing national debt must be brought under control quickly, regardless of the benefits and cuts that result for the citizens. However, more than a quarter of young adults disagreed with the statement.

“For some young people, public indebtedness may appear as an investment in the future rather than a burden and a way to finance the massive investments required by, for example, the green transition. It is understandable that young people are also worried about the effects of possible cuts on their own educational opportunities and the public services available,” says the docent of general political science at the University of Helsinki. Hanna Wass in the bulletin.

A survey Based on this, the most popular of the parties among young adults is Basic Finns. 20 percent of the respondents would have voted for it if the parliamentary elections had been held at the time of the survey, at the turn of January-February. The next most popular party was the Greens with 14 percent support, the third party was the coalition with 12 percent. Sdp and the center received ten percent support.

The survey was carried out by Kantar Public, whose internet panel was answered by approximately one thousand five hundred 18-29-year-olds in mainland Finland between January 30 and January 5. February. The confidence interval of the results is 2.5 percentage points in each direction.

Regarding the party support of young people, it should be noted that the method and analytics of the survey differ from the support surveys usually conducted by Kantar Public for the media, it is pointed out in the press release of the State Youth Council.

“In the actual support estimation surveys, the changes in the parties’ support from the previous elections are studied with the help of the answers given by the participants in the survey. In addition, the influence of those who definitely vote and their voting history could not be taken into account due to the age group,” the release states.

Parliamentary elections will be held on Sunday, April 2. Early voting is from the 22nd to the 28th. March.