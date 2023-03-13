Parliamentary elections | Politicians criticized Finland’s influence on the EU and the EU itself for the lack of transparency

The lack of transparency of the EU’s own activities is problematic for democracy, said Atte Harjanne of the Green Party on Monday.

Finnish politicians were divided on climate measures and opening the EU’s basic treaties to changes, when the Finnish Confederation of Business and Industry EK and the EU’s representative office in Finland organized an election panel for the five largest parties on Monday.

In turn, a common vision was found on increasing the EU’s defense cooperation and improving Finland’s advance influence. Members of Parliament participated in the panel Sakari Park (ps), Eveliina Heinäluoma (s.d.), Riikka Pakarinen (center), Elina Valtonen (cook) and Atte Harjanne (green).

The opposition has criticized the current government for bad early influence, for example in the case of the nature restoration decree. According to Heinäluoma of the governing party Sdp, there is room for improvement in the longer term, but the current EU Commission has been more proactive than before.

“This commission has clearly taken a stronger political grip and has clearly set the pace,” Heinäluoma said.

In Heinäluoma’s opinion, in the future, Finland should already have a position on issues ready before the commission has made its presentations.

The coalition According to Elina Valtonen, in Finland it is necessary to decide nationally what are the top issues of EU influence.

However, he also emphasized that there are many topics on which there is not only one national opinion in Finland, but opinions are divided between the people and the politicians. He thinks this should be taken into account better in the EU in the future.

The Greens’ Atte Harjanne also threw the ball in the EU’s direction. In his opinion, the EU should better open its own activities to the citizens of the member countries. According to Harjante, as an “ordinary mortal” it is difficult to stay on top of what is happening”.

“The EU’s own activities are problematic for democracy, because of how opaque it is,” said Harjanne.

Read more: Finland has difficulties influencing future EU laws in advance, Sitra’s report reveals

From politicians were asked what they think about the goal set by the EU to be carbon neutral in 2050, i.e. whether the goal should be tightened or moved further.

Purussuomalisten Puisto stated that Finland’s corresponding 2035 goal was too close, but did not answer the question directly. In his opinion, for example, the actions of the Fit for 55 climate package should be dealt with separately.

“We think some of these proposals are absurd, we are critical of some, and we actually agree with some,” Puisto said.

SDP’s Heinäluoma thinks that the current EU climate goal is good, and “there is no point in changing the goal every few years”.

The coalition’s Valtonen and the greens’ Harjanne would be ready to tighten the EU’s goal. According to the center’s Riikka Pakarinen, Finland should pursue an ambitious climate policy at the EU level as well.

Disagreeable MPs were also for changing the EU’s basic treaties, i.e. a kind of constitution. Finland, like other smaller member states, has resisted rushing into the issue, while Germany, France and Italy have seemed more willing to make changes.

Read more: Big countries want to rip open EU rules – Finland does not like the direction

Puisto of the Basic Finns and Heinäluoma of the Sdp said they were against the opening of the basic agreements. According to Heinäluoma, it should be ensured that every member state complies with the current, existing rules. He fears that many countries would have very different wishes for the basic agreements.

“It’s a hugely long process. Now we should focus on dealing with acute crises and not open this contentious treaty process,” Heinäluoma said.

Valtonen and Harjanne said they were ready to change the basic agreements. Riikka Pakarinen of the center also answered this, but said that the EU made a mistake in the early 2000s, when at the same time it tightened integration and expanded to new countries.

“If at this point we want to make the EU’s operations more efficient, simultaneous expansion can be a risk,” Pakarinen said.

Defense cooperation a broad consensus emerged among the panelists. For example, the coalition wants to start building Europe’s defense industry in the long term, which has drifted into a weak state over the past decades, said Valtonen.

“We also need material for our own warehouses in Europe, and this work must start now.”

Sakari Puisto of Basic Finns also said that he sees a lot of good in, for example, the EU’s defense fund. According to him, through EU cooperation, Finland can get such extensive or expensive systems that would be difficult to get nationally.

In 2021, the European Defense Fund has started a program that can provide funding for cooperation and the development of defense that crosses the borders of the member states.