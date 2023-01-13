Parliamentary elections | Petteri Orpo now tells why he changed his mind about basic Finns

In 2017, the leader of the coalition was not ready for government cooperation with basic Finns. However, under the leadership of Jussi Halla-aho and Riikka Purra, the party has changed, Orpo believes.

Basic Finns has “clearly tried to calm down its line” since 2017, says the chairman of the coalition Petteri Orpo For Helsingin Sanomat.

If necessary, Orpo is ready to negotiate with the government Riikka Purran with the basic Finns they lead after the spring parliamentary elections. The SDP, the Greens and the Left Coalition, on the other hand, have already ruled out government cooperation with basic Finns in advance.

When Purussuomalaiset split in the summer of 2017, Orpo did not like the continuation of government cooperation Jussi Halla-ahon with the party he leads as possible. Orpo said then that he could not trust that the Basic Finns of Halla-aho understand, for example, the meaning of inalienable human rights or the rule of law.

“Values ​​are not political correctness or liturgy. We do not accept any kind of hate speech or discrimination,” he explained, among other things.

Petteri Orpo, why were you not ready to cooperate with basic Finns in 2017, but now you are ready to negotiate about it?

“When the entire leadership of Basic Finns changed and people who had their own background, speech, and writing stepped in, this was of great importance in terms of value. But ultimately, our assessment in 2017 was based on the fact that we did not trust that we would be able to implement the government program with the basic Finnish party that was formed at the time.”

Has your view changed so that you now trust that basic Finns will respect the inalienability of human rights and renounce hate speech and discrimination?

“The current basic Finnish party, as it has developed during the period of Halla-aho and Purra, is such that I don’t see an obstacle that we can’t negotiate on the government program. In possible negotiations about the government’s line, these issues will be tested. Basic Finns should then be able to demonstrate that it is a reliable party capable of taking responsibility for the affairs of the whole of Finland.”

So do you think that Basic Finns has changed as a party since the summer of 2017?

“I think that Perussuomalaiset, when you look at the practical work done by its current management, has clearly tried to calm down its line.”

According to Sdp chair Sanna Marini, the party is an openly racist party based on the speeches of its representatives. How do you comment on this?

“In my opinion, individual inappropriate or racist remarks cannot stigmatize all basic Finns and the party’s voters. One of my values ​​is to let people vote and express their opinions in elections, and based on that, what kind of government can be formed is evaluated. Cooperation is needed at this time, and I think it is wrong to cut off a large group of voters in advance.”

Prime minister Marin said on Friday that Perussuomalaiset has “clearly and genuinely also been an openly racist party”.

“When you look at the speeches of individual members of parliament from basic Finns, for example in the parliament hall or in public, then yes, these speeches have been racist. They have been genuinely hostile towards certain minorities. There is no denying this. It’s a fact,” Marin argued.

He did not specify which speeches he was referring to.

The public has discussed, among other things, the MP of the Basic Finns Juha Mäenpään guest speeches in the plenary session and the vice president of the party Mauri Peltokankaan writings about “prolific living standard surfers”. The speeches were related to immigration.

In 2020, the Parliament rejected the Attorney General’s request to indict Mäenpää for incitement against a national group. The Court of Appeal, on the other hand, dismissed Peltokanka’s charge of incitement against a people’s group last December.

Purra commented later on Friday on Twitterthat there is nothing “hidden, shameful, obscure” in the value base of basic Finns and said that he is very proud of the “basic Finnish understanding of people and value base”.