Parliamentary elections | Orpo in MTV’s exam: Marin’s speech about the “blue-black government” refers to fascism and offends – Marin apologized

Marin, on the other hand, did not apologize to Riikka Purra, who said that even basic Finns were hurt by the words and criticized the Prime Minister’s knowledge of history.

Opposition leaders Petteri Orpo (cook) and Riikka Purra (ps) said the prime minister in the MTV exam Sanna Marini (sd) who offended the supporters of the coalition and basic Finns by talking about a “blue-black government”.

The issue was brought up at the end of the exam by Orpo.

“I don’t like the fact that you use the term ‘blue and black government’ for a possible bourgeois government. It refers to fascism and I think it is insulting to our people. For 105 years, we have been building democracy in Finland, fought for it. I think this is wrong, and we should apologize for it,” Orpo told Marin.

Marin replied that he was not “referring to the blue-black movement or history” but to the fact that the government of the coalition and basic Finns would be blue-black and would not, for example, promote human rights.

Read more: The blue-black movement got into the party register, but its program violates the law – Police Board: “Nothing to say right now”

The reporter asked the prime minister if he didn’t admit that his “color choice was a bit unsuccessful”, after which Marin apologized to Orpo.

“If you find this offensive, Petteri, then I can apologize to you personally.”

The orphan thanked.

Riikka Purra said that Marin’s speeches also hurt basic Finns.

This one after Purra said that Marini had also insulted basic Finns.

“Sanna has described the party I represent as openly racist, so this description as fascist is only a continuation of that. This offends a lot of people, we have almost 600,000 supporters in this country. Such designations in general do not belong here, where we are talking about parliamentary democratic parties.”

Marin said that he has not described Basic Finns as a fascist party.

“I’m not apologizing for the fact that Riikka is painting straws on the walls here. I have said that your representatives have made openly racist speeches in the hall. This is a fact, you cannot escape it.”

Purra continued to challenge Marin.

“I have understood that your historical knowledge is quite weak, but blue and black refers specifically to fascist activities,” he pointed at the prime minister.

Blue and black movement is an openly racist and fascist party that aims for the parliament.

The name refers to the colors used by the Lapua movement that operated in Finland in the 1930s. Sinimustat was also the name of a right-wing radical youth organization that supported the Lapua movement.