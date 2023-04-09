Parliamentary elections | Minja Koskela, who was elected as a member of parliament on the first try, chose the left-wing coalition: “Demari’s climate policy is not passionate”

In two years, Minja Koskela has become the star of the left-wing coalition. In the elections, Koskela took a new step and received more than 10,000 votes in Helsinki.

Mightily In the warmth of the first morning Minja Koskela complains of being tired. The dream has not been tasted. The night before, the eyes fluttered open before three.

The body is in a constant state of stress.

“It’s exciting,” says Koskela.

Not a radio broadcast, but everything that Minja Koskela’s life is at the moment.

Two years ago, Minja Koskela went to the Helsinki City Council with an avalanche of votes. On Sunday, he was elected to parliament with more than ten thousand votes.

Last year, Minja Koskela completed her doctorate in music and released an album.

Just a few years ago, she was a well-known blogger in the feminism scene and the beginning of a politician speaking to a few thousand Instagram followers.

Now there are more than 30,000 followers and Minja Koskela is being speculated to be the new chairman of the left-wing coalition.

Basic Finns’ new MP Joakim Vigelius and Minja Koskela are waiting for their turn to go to Ykkösaamu to talk about how it felt to become a MP. Both got into parliament with the help of social media.

Two a year ago, Koskela received 5,612 votes in the municipal elections. It was a surprise that Koskela celebrated silently at home with his spouse. The newborn child was sleeping, and under no circumstances should he be woken up.

At the same time, Koskela realized that the result provided a good basis for the parliamentary elections.

“The idea of ​​parliamentary representation has been quite utopian in the past. I come from a suburb in Lahti, and my parents are not highly educated,” says Koskela in a cafe after Yle’s broadcast.

He is now living in between days. Parliament does not meet until after Easter, and Koskela has no idea what to do with all his free time.

“Once I’ve realized that becoming a representative of the people is possible, I’ve gone towards it with determination.”

The campaign started in May 2022. A man working as a film director directed a campaign video in which Koskela gathers people under one roof to discuss social issues.

On Instagram, he held broadcasts where he talked about current issues. On the street, Koskela and his teams distributed 11,000–12,000 flyers. On Tiktok, Koskela’s videos even collected more than 200,000 views.

Koskela is often called an Instagram politician, which is too reductive a title.

He has been active in politics for a long time. Koskela has previously worked, for example, at the Helsinki party office of the Left Alliance and as the political secretary of the city council group of the feminist party.

He also has a doctorate in music and a master’s degree in social sciences.

“The narrative about me as an Instagram politician is cool. It has been spoken as such.”

campaign when the pressure grew, Koskela went for a run. He listened Antti Aution All right -song over and over again.

“I’m fine today. If you ask, I’ll say that everything is fine”, rumbled in the headphones.

In January, Koskela resigned as executive director of the Union of Music Schools, because life was getting a little too hectic. He had calculated that the savings would be enough for about four months if the gates of the parliament did not open.

Koskela wanted to join Parliament because he wants power. Don’t be afraid to say it out loud.

“Power is what gets things done. Power is a key tool.”

The election night started well. Already thousands of early votes made it clear that Koskela will get through. Koskela jumped into a taxi and headed towards the election supervisors of the Left Alliance at Helsinki’s Ääniwall.

“In the taxi, I noticed that the party as a whole doesn’t look so good. It was hard to follow when people were congratulating me and the messages were flooding in.”

Koskela finally received 10,060 votes, which was the seventh most of all the candidates in Helsinki. Two other MPs elected from the left of Helsinki Mai Kivelä and Veronika Honkasalo got a little over 12,000 votes in total.

Finland the people decided to turn to the right in the elections. The Left Alliance lost five seats in the elections, which was a complete disaster for the party. Koskela does not hide his annoyance.

“It causes a contradiction that I myself got a good result and the party did poorly.”

The election was a trolley of options. Right-wing and left-wing economic policies were on display. Now the people chose a right-wing economic policy, which is not a stupid option in Koskela’s opinion.

He just completely disagrees with its content.

“For a long time, the narrative about Finland’s debt has been that it is irresponsible and the government has incurred irresponsible debt. Maybe that narrative isn’t the whole truth. We tried to sue, but it didn’t pay off now,” says Koskela.

“ As a politician, I cannot say that the voters voted wrongly.

According to Koskela, the left-wing coalition must analyze what caused the election loss before it can start blaming, for example, tactical voting.

“As a politician, I cannot say that the voters voted incorrectly. I will represent democracy in the upcoming election. When the result comes, we’ll be with it.”

What does it mean?

“It seems that we are the counter force of future politics”, says Koskela and reminds that it is difficult for the left-wing coalition to join the government with the coalition and it is difficult to form a government without the coalition.

As a counter force Koskela is ready.

In his dissertation, he discussed the democracy of elementary school music education. The director suggested to Koskela that he could make use of the Belgian theorist Chantal Mouffen the idea of ​​conflict as a central democratic element.

“I immersed myself in the thought. It is a close idea in my politics that differences are made visible. The conversation can be heated, and I’m not afraid or afraid of that.”

“Of course, politics must also be done constructively, but debate and conflict are part of politics.”

Vigelius, Koskela and the coalition’s Karoliina Partanen in the radio broadcast. Koskela says he is ready for the debate.

A civilized debate can take place at least within the parliamentary group of the left-wing coalition. All but one of the party’s 11 elected representatives Jussi Saramolla is higher education.

For example, the party’s newspaper Kansan uutiset wondered after the election whether the Left Alliance is already too much vanguard party.

There are no traditional Danuars in the parliamentary group of the left-wing coalition. Koskela says he paid attention to the same.

“Civilization and the idea that it is valuable for people to read and become civilized have always been an integral part of the labor movement.”

“However, it is the case that we lost places in Lapland, Satakunta and Central Finland. At the same time, education has grown in the cities, and there was a small election victory in Helsinki as well.”

Koskela ponders what it means. He does not know.

“There is a phenomenon that I am trying to understand, but I can’t analyze it yet. It is part of the discussion that needs to take place in the party.”

To the party chairman Lee Andersson already announced a year ago that these parliamentary elections will be his last as chairman.

Koskela has two excellent elections behind him, and he reaches tens of thousands of people through social media. In other words, he is of course involved in the chairmanship speculations.

However, one can ask whether all this is coming to Koskela too quickly now.

“Yes.”

He starts talking about how power is only in the loan.

“Power is an instrument that I am now learning to use as an MP. I focus on that. I’m not going into chairman speculations.”

So you’re not going to run for the next presidential election?

“No, I’m not going to speculate.”

That doesn’t mean anything at all.

“For me, it means that I now have this thing,” Koskela smiles, and it means parliamentary representation and increasing one’s own knowledge.

The Left Alliance former chairman Suvi-Anne Siimes said before the elections to Helsingin Sanomatthat today’s politicians think by themselves and not together.

“This current political culture can favor the kind of intelligence I think about. However, it is a different dimension of intelligence, where I think together with you”, Siimes reflected.

Me-thinking can easily be connected to Instagram, where politicians communicate directly to their own group of supporters.

In principle, Minja Koskela doesn’t need the left-wing alliance for anything either, but she has her supporters in her own hands. If Koskela just gets his followers activated to vote, then he doesn’t need others.

“ “It’s clear to me that the Democrats have a right wing.”

Koskela agrees that politics has become personified and that, for example, Instagram should also be discussed critically. However, he doesn’t see that he did all this on his Instagram alone.

“My own thinking comes from a left-wing tradition of thought. It didn’t come out of a vacuum. There is the party, the party programs, the jointly considered direction and the value base, which have been debated within the party.”

“In Helsinki, too, the support of the left-wing coalition has been steadily increasing even before me. It didn’t go like that, I came and everyone was like oh, there were voices. Long-term work has been done together.”

Left Alliance has also worked together with the Social Democrats and the Greens for four years. In these elections, it was perhaps unclear to many voters what the differences between the Sdp, the Left Alliance and the Greens were in practice.

Based on the election programs of the parties, there were not many differences.

Koskela disagrees. In his opinion, for example, the Sdp and the Left Alliance have one clear difference.

“It’s clear to me that the Democrats have a right wing.”

Who are they?

“I won’t start naming people here, but they do appear in internal discussions. Another thing is that the Dems’ climate policy is not that passionate.”

Koskela himself once chose the left-wing coalition because of climate and economic policy. The Green Party was not economically enough on the left and the Sdp’s climate policies were “unambitious”.

“This was the distinguishing factor for me.”

Koskela yawns. He might not be bored, but really tired. On top of politics, day job and music projects, he has been more than two years older.

Koskela has agreed with her husband that sometimes one is busier and then the other takes a role at home. He reflects that he does not yet know how much he will work after Easter, when the new parliament convenes.

“It’s exciting to what extent the parliament inoculates parenting.”

“Well, when the child sleeps, you can work.”