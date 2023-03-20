Parliamentary elections | Mikko Kärnä writes his speech “90 percent” himself – see his final performance

Mikko Kärnä, who won the HS rhetoric exam, is a seasoned debater. You must have been able to defend your own opinions already in your childhood home.

19.3. 20:56 | Updated 19.3. 21:48

Helsinki On Sunday, Sanomat’s rhetoric exam was won by a member of parliament from the center Mikko Kärnä. He is applying for a further seat in the parliamentary elections in the constituency of Helsinki.

In the last task of the exam, Kärnän and his fighting partner Otto Meren (kok) and first had to defend for 30 seconds by August Ehrensvärd phrase: “Afterworld, stand here on your own ground and don’t rely on the help of strangers”.

Then the contestants had to make a sudden turn and oppose the sentence in question. A sentence had to be included somewhere in the speech Wrapper Cha Cha Cha – from the Eurovision song.

According to the judges, Kärnä narrowly beat Mere because she knew how to make a smoother full turn in the middle of her speech.

The rake yourself says that the years as a professional politician have trained him as a speaker. Thanks also go to my childhood home, where my own father taught me argumentative skills.

“My father and I still argue constantly.”

Help with speaking skills has also come from myself Give it– from a spouse who trains Kärnä regularly. However, according to his own words, Kärnä comes second in these debates.

“I dare not say anything else.”

Thanks they also go in the direction of the National Defense University, which Kärnä says has been a good help in developing speaking skills.

Kärnä had written all of his Sunday evening speeches himself, and this is what he does anyway.

“You can say that 90 percent of the time I do the speeches myself.”

Kärnä’s role model as a speaker is Britain’s legendary wartime prime minister Winston Churchill.

“I admired him immensely as a speaker.”