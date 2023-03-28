Parliamentary elections | Mikael Kuisma and Caritha Järvinen don’t vote – That’s how over a million others work, and for many it’s a logical choice

Mikael Kuisma from Lahti is not consciously going to vote in the parliamentary elections. “If politics is seen as stupid actions and thus voting as a stupid thing, where there are only bad options, why go to vote?”

Even in these parliamentary elections, more than a million eligible voters will probably not vote. This group also includes Mikael Kuisma and Caritha Järvinen. According to the researcher, not voting is a logical decision for many.

The first ones times Mikael Kuisman brought a sense of duty to the voting booth. The reason was a tradition cherished by Kuisma’s grandmother.

“In his opinion, voting is a civic duty. It was done even if there was no clue who to vote for. Then you had to vote the same as last time, grandma advised,” says Kuisma.