Parliamentary elections | Marin: “If the coalition abandons the tax reductions and philandering of the mountain councils”, government cooperation is possible

The coalition chairman Petteri Orpo says that government cooperation with Sdp is possible if Sdp’s economic policy line changes.

Orpo and chairman of Sdp, prime minister Sanna Marin evaluated the possibilities of government cooperation in a debate organized by the Politiikan prättitti ry on Friday. HS followed the argument moment by moment in this story.

The debate was intense. Towards the end of it, the chairmen were asked whether they consider government cooperation between the coalition and the Sdp to be possible.

In the exam, Orpo brought up at least twice the previous government negotiations in 2019, where the government was formed by the election winner Sdp Antti Rinne. According to him, at that time there was no common ground between the coalition and Sdp on economic policy.

“This is why we have not been in the same government. This line of economic policy must change,” Orpo said.

According to Orpo, the coalition and Sdp are united, for example, by concerns about early childhood education and basic education.

Also On behalf of Sdp, Marin evaluates the prerequisites for government cooperation.

“It is possible. We are strict negotiators. If the coalition abandons the tax reductions of the mountain councils and these quibbles, what it is planning, then without a doubt we are ready to negotiate and discuss,” said Marin.

According to Marin, this does not mean that Sdp is ready to give up the demand for fairness in economic policy.

In addition, Marin listed as important strategic goals for the Sdp the goal of carbon neutrality, increasing investment in research and development investments, investing in education and “keeping everyone involved in this society”.

Election of the parliament will be held on April 2.

Party support surveys are currently led by the coalition, behind which Perussuomalaiset and Sdp have competed for second place.

In Yle’s most recent measurement Basic Finns became the second most popular party over Sdp.

