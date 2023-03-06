Parliamentary elections | “It affects how healthy you eat,” says a student who is looking for a food bag from the Salvation Army about the increase in prices

The Salvation Army the premises in Kallio, Helsinki, smell of coffee. The distribution of food bags is underway, and at the same time those who apply for the bags can sit down for a coffee and a croissant.

The food distribution organized every other Thursday is intended only for students. People in their twenties arrive to pick up bags containing, among other things, vegetables, bread and vegetable protein products. You can also get meat, but they say veggie bags are popular among students.

Elias Rantakallio is visiting the Castréninkatu food distribution for the first time. He says that he works alongside his studies, but now there have been no shifts. Getting a bag feels necessary because inflation has increased the price of food.

“Yes, it really affects how healthy you eat. For example, the prices of peppers, cucumbers and avocados have risen a lot, so making salad has been left at home. I’ve started to eat more in student restaurants, because the price of food made at home is insanely high if you want to eat versatile”, Rantakallio tells.

According to Elias Rantakallio, versatile eating has become more difficult due to inflation.

The same says Aaro Ruohonen.

“Here you can get versatile goods alongside what you could afford to buy in a store.”

Ruohonen describes his own financial situation as saying that he can manage, but tries to save as much as possible.

“Yes, it can be done because it’s a student loan. But the worst part is that it’s a loan, and the interest rates are going up now.”

You have to take out a loan, because the study grant itself is not enough to live on, says Ruohonen. Replacing taking out a loan with work is not quite a simple solution.

“The biggest obstacle to going to work is the time you don’t have after studying. Of course you can work sometimes, but your mental health will suffer if you try to work and study at the same time in the long run.”

The last one during the year, many basic everyday costs have risen. Inflation hits students as well as all other citizens.

The increase in prices can be seen in the grocery store, as the price of food has risen the fastest during the entire past millennium. According to Statistics Finland, last December, food and non-alcoholic beverages were 16 percent more expensive than a year earlier.

At the same time, loan interest rates have risen. At the beginning of March, the reference interest rate commonly used in Finland, the 12-month Euribor, was already over 3.8 percent.

Students are especially affected by the student loan. Although it has been used to talk about student loans as a “free loan” for years, the interest rates are rising as well.

The risk associated with taking out a student loan has changed significantly, says the president of the Finnish Student Union Association (Syl). Lotta Leinonen.

“If the interest rates continue to rise, the interest on the student loan with full loan amounts will start to rise to thousands of euros. It’s worrisome, especially from the point of view of how loan-heavy the student’s livelihood has become,” says Leinonen.

Student loan amounts have grown in the 21st century. While in the academic year 2011–2012 a student had an average loan of 5,150 euros, in the academic year 2021–2022 there were more than twice as many loans, 10,701 euros. The number of student debtors has also been growing rapidly.

The total number of student loans taken out has doubled since 2017. Then Juha Sipilä The (central) government made a study grant reform, in which the student grant was reduced and the amount of the student loan guaranteed by the state was increased by 650 euros per month.

Currently, the maximum possible study allowance for a childless student is 268 euros per month. In addition, students can receive general housing allowance, the maximum amount of which depends on the municipality of residence and the type of housing.

According to Leinonen, the Federation of Finnish Student Unions, the emphasis on loans is likely to raise concerns about the future.

“Of course, the prospects for the future are very different from the point of view of, for example, the field you study. But how does it feel to enter working life in such a way that you have a debt of tens of thousands of euros? In addition to your own finances, at the moment so many other things, such as Russia’s war of aggression, undermine faith in the future.”

Everyday life the increase in costs has been one of the most visible themes in the media this past winter. The government has supported citizens in various ways: families received an additional child benefit, and expensive electricity bills have been compensated with several different forms of support.

Students are, of course, a diverse group, and some of the subsidies targeted by the government have also reached students. In Leionen’s opinion, the students’ point of view has still been left out of the inflation debate.

“Taking into account the fact that all other social benefits are better than the study grant. In that sense, it is worrying that the student’s livelihood has not been discussed in such an inflationary situation.”

There have been some openings. Minister of Education Lee Andersson (left) has proposed an interest rate cap for student loans, and the Green MP Saara Hyrkko has submitted a written question to the parliament.

In practice however, deciding on students’ livelihood is already in the hands of the next parliament. The parliament, which will be elected in the April 2nd elections, will decide, for example, on future increases or reductions in various benefits.

A large part of the parliamentary election candidates who responded to HS’s election machine would support those suffering from the energy price increase.

The coalition leading Gallup suggests that the public finances would be balanced by one billion euros in the next election period with the help of index brakes. It would mean that some index increases would be cut, so that, for example, the real values ​​of benefits would decrease. However, the coalition has not said which benefits or services the index brakes would target.

Treasury has demanded that Finland’s public finances be balanced with nine billion euros over the next eight years, because Finland has gone into debt so quickly and the aging population is exacerbating the sustainability deficit. In one way or another, the next government must take into account the state of the public finances when it makes decisions about how much money to put into various services and benefits.

In HS’s election machine, all the other current parliamentary parties except the Greens, the Left Alliance and Sdp answered that they agree with the statement “government indebtedness should be curbed, even if it means cuts to benefits or services”.

This fall The student allowance is getting an index increase of a generous ten euros, but Syl also demands a level increase of one hundred euros.

According to Leinonen, the increase should be seen as an investment in getting much-needed labor to Finland: the more difficult it is for a student to organize his or her livelihood, the greater the risk that the studies will be left unfinished. However, in some of the fields where there is a skills shortage, a completed degree is required.

“Nowadays there is a lot of talk, for example, about tki investments [tutkimus-, kehitys- ja innovaatiotoiminta]. Those investments require that we have students who get their degrees to the end and go on to further deepen their skills. In these discussions, the well-being of the students has not been brought up, even though it is an essential point of view.”