In the Netherlands, parliament will be elected on Wednesday. Some polling stations had opened up to two days in advance to prevent crowds.

Update from March 17th, 11:10 am: The polling stations have been open since 7.30 a.m. Dutch citizens who are eligible to vote can cast their vote for a new parliament until 9:30 p.m. The vote takes place under strict corona measures. Due to the pandemic, the election was extended by two days for the first time. People were allowed to cast their votes on Monday and Tuesday. 12 percent of voters made use of this option.

First report from March 17th, 11 a.m .: The Hague – On March 17th, the 150 members of the Second Chamber in the Netherlands will be elected. The parliament in the Netherlands consists of two chambers, the first chamber only approving bills, while the second chamber is the actual legislative body. The current Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, has a good chance of becoming Prime Minister of the Netherlands for the fourth time. The 54-year-old politician has been the political leader of the conservative-liberal party Volkspartij voor Vrijheid en Democratie (People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy) since 2006. However, forming coalitions in the Netherlands can be difficult.

Mark Rutte: Good poll numbers despite the affair about child benefits

Mark Rutte’s party is currently ahead of the polls with around 25 percent. So far she has 32 of the 150 seats in parliament and leads a four-party coalition that includes the conservative CDA and Christian Union parties and the center-left D66. Many experts expect that Rutte will benefit from his handling of the corona pandemic. But not all Dutch people are satisfied with his politics. When a night curfew was imposed in January for the first time since the Second World War because of the corona pandemic, the unrest in years was the most violent. There were renewed demonstrations on the Sunday before the elections in The Hague. The police used water cannons and batons against hundreds of protesters. They demonstrated against the government, but also against the applicable corona restrictions.

In the Netherlands, Rutte is also often referred to as the “Teflon mark” because it has the ability to survive political crises unscathed. The liberal politician had announced his resignation at the beginning of the year because of a government scandal over child benefits, but had remained in office. With him, the entire government resigned. The authorities had wrongly accused thousands of parents of fraud with child benefits and, by demanding repayment, plunged many families into financial hardship.

Parliamentary elections in the Netherlands: problems with postal voting

In this year’s parliamentary elections in the Netherlands, people over the age of 70 will be able to vote by postal vote for the first time. Previously, this was only allowed for Dutch people living in another country. However, the postal elections created major problems on the second day of the parliamentary elections. Many people made a mistake in running the election, but their votes should be counted. Therefore, the procedure for counting postal votes had to be adapted so that voting secrecy remains in place. This was announced by Interior Minister Kajsa Ollongren on Tuesday in The Hague.

When sorting the voting envelopes, I noticed that many people put the ballot paper and the completed ballot paper in the same envelope. As a result, voting secrecy no longer exists, as you can assign the vote to the voters. Around five to ten percent of postal votes are affected by the problem, says the ministry. According to the new regulation, the envelopes with the ballot paper may be opened to get the ballot paper out. Then the envelopes with the ballot paper are thrown into an urn. The votes are counted on Wednesday evening when all polling stations are closed.(Dana Popp)