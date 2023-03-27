Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Parliamentary elections | In the HS’s big election exam, the chairpersons get specifics – Live broadcast from Sanomatalo on Tuesday

March 27, 2023
in World Europe
Policy|Election of the parliament

The public has free access to Mediator. There are limited seats, so you should arrive early. The discussion will also be broadcast live on hs.fi.

Parliamentary elections the moments of solution are now at hand. A lot has already been asked of the presidents of the parties, but many things have not been answered yet.

Although debt reduction is the most talked about theme of these elections, it is still very unclear for many parties how they would cut spending and tighten taxes in practice. Or by what means would they accelerate that economic growth.

In Helsingin Sanomat’s presidential exam on Tuesday, March 28, presidents will be asked to give specifics behind their election promises. The exam starts at 18:00 at Sanomatalo’s Mediator.

The public has free access to Mediator. There are limited seats, so you should arrive early.

The discussion will also be broadcast live on hs.fi.

Big ones there are many questions on the table: Ukraine, social services, EU, forests, energy. All of these are discussed in the exam.

In addition to big themes, the purpose is also to talk about smaller ones – those everyday issues that touch every voter. What can the government do about the fact that cucumber costs five euros a kilo in a local store?

For the exam participating parliamentary party chairmen Sgive Marin (s.d.), Riikka Purra (ps), Petteri Orpo (cook), Annika Saarikko (center), Maria Ohisalo (green), Lee Andersson (left), Anna-Maja Henriksson (r), Sari Essayah (kd) and Harry Harkimo (movement).

The testers are the head of HS’s economics and politics department Veera Luoma-aho and editor Marko Junkkari.

Readers can suggest questions or themes for the exam to [email protected]

