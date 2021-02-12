The reformers Vjosa Osmani and Albin Kurti have teamed up again for the election. They are fighting to turn away from the old elites.

SARAJEVO taz | If the people of Kosovo elect a new parliament on February 14th, it will be at an actually inopportune time: the country is in a deep crisis. And yet the elections could mean a long-awaited, fundamental change, because all observers are predicting an election victory for the Lëvizja Vetëvendosje party (self-determination movement) and thus for the reform politicians Albin Kurti and Vjosa Osmani.

But at this point the two were already once. In the elections in October 2019, the 46-year-old Kurti and his opposition party achieved a breakthrough with 26 percent of the vote. Since the Democratic League Kosova (LDK), which had only just pushed into second place with 25 percent, decided to form a coalition with Kurti under the leadership of the 38-year-old Osmani, who was also a reform politician, the way for a reform government seemed paved even then.

But the government collapsed after a few weeks due to the resistance of the old men of the LDK. Vjosa Osmani was disgusted with the party. The new representative Avdullah Hoti formed a new government with several smaller parties, which was tolerated by the PDK (Democratic Party of Kosova) founded by Hashim Thaçi and which was elected on June 3, 2020 in the 120-member parliament with 61 votes. The old elites had initially won.

But Kurti sued the constitutional court. The Hoti government declared this illegal on December 21, 2020 because one of the MPs had been sentenced to 15 months in prison for corruption and the government had thus lost its majority in parliament. After Thaçi’s resignation, the President of Parliament Osmani took over the position of President. As required by the constitution, it called new elections after the judgment of the Constitutional Court.

Good chemistry between Osmani and Kurti

This court remained impartial and decided that Kurti was not allowed to run in the upcoming parliamentary election because he had been convicted of a protest in parliament almost three years ago. A convicted by a court would have to wait three years to run again in the elections.

So without further ado, Osmani became Vetëvendosje’s top candidate. Both now want to continue the reform policy they agreed on last year. “The chemistry between the two is right,” a Kosovar diplomat told the taz.

Almost all election observers assume that Kurti and Osmani should achieve a clear victory. While Vetëvendosje was only the favorite for the younger generation in the last elections, who wanted to show the corrupt old parties the red card, many older people, pensioners living in dire poverty, middle-class city dwellers and many workers have become sympathizers.

On the other hand, there is the enormous media campaign against Kurti and Osmani, notes the well-known journalist Evliana Berani. State television, which is firmly in the hands of the old parties, most of the private channels and many newspapers would be shooting at Kurti and Osmani from all cylinders. Kurti is defamed either as a communist or an Islamist, and Osmani is attacked as an apostate.

Big challenges

The likely election winners face huge tasks. The pandemic has hit the country, which has barely two million inhabitants, hard, and the already ailing health system is hopelessly overwhelmed. The economy is not on its feet, and youth unemployment is 60 percent. The ongoing dispute with Serbia and the harsh conflicts between the political parties wear the people down.

At least the political institutions seem to be working, the constitutional court proving its independence. Even after the resignation of long-time President Hashim Thaçi on November 4, 2020 and the overthrow of two governments last year alone, there was no chaos. The judgments of the court are respected.

If the Vetëvendosje does not achieve an absolute majority in parliament on Sunday, the search for coalition partners will be difficult. It is clear that Kurti is aiming for the post of Prime Minister after the elections on Sunday even without a parliamentary mandate. Osmani has a chance of becoming the country’s president.