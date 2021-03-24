For the fourth time in two years, Israel is electing its parliament again. Incumbent Benjamin Netanyahu sees first prognoses ahead. A rocket was fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip.

Update from March 24th, 6.45 a.m .: The formation of a government in Israel remains uncertain even after the fourth election in two years. The strongest parliamentary group after counting 65 percent of the votes with 35 seats is the right-wing conservative Likud party led by Benjamin Netanyahu. The future party of opposition leader Jair Lapid follows with 18 seats. According to the calculations, the right-wing religious camp around Netanyahu has 56 out of 120 seats. The anti-Netanyahu camp reaches 57 seats. With seven seats from the settler-friendly Jamina party, Netanyahu’s camp would have a majority of 63 seats. That reports the German press agency.

The full counting of the votes is not expected before Friday. The current picture can therefore change significantly. Forecasts from three television stations show a stalemate between the two camps or even a slight advantage for the anti-Netanyahu camp. In principle, the formation of a government for the side that wants to replace Netanyahu will be difficult. Because the potential coalition partners are far apart in terms of content. A fifth election, still in 2021, is therefore possible. The previous Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke out loud dpa in a speech that night against another election and called for the formation of a stable government. It does not exclude anyone as a potential coalition partner.

Elections in Israel: Forecasts show first results of the parliamentary elections – Likud around Netanyahu’s strongest force

Update from March 23, 9:26 p.m .: Initial forecasts from Israel show that the right-wing Likud party of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will emerge as the strongest force in the election. According to this, the party would currently have 31 to 33 seats in the 120-seat Knesset – slightly fewer than in the election a year ago.

According to forecasts, the second strongest party would be the future party of opposition leader Jair Lapid. A clear government majority has not yet emerged. It is therefore still unclear whether Netanyahu can remain head of government. That could now depend on the settler-friendly Jamina party. Their boss Naftali Bennett actually wanted to replace Netanyahu, but did not rule out entering into a coalition with the current head of government. With Jamina, Netanyahu is forecast to achieve a majority of 61 out of 120 MPs.

The party landscape in Israel is very fragmented. Because even if they correspond to a political camp, the parties are often not on the same wavelength. In addition to programmatic differences, this is also due to personal animosities.

Parliamentary elections in Israel: polling stations now closed – rocket fired from Gaza Strip

Update from March 23, 9:00 p.m .: The polling stations in Israel should now be closed, and citizens had until 9 p.m. to cast their votes. According to the latest figures from the election commission, the turnout until 5 p.m. was around 52 percent. In the March 2020 election, around 56 percent of those eligible had ticked the box at the same time.

Meanwhile, according to the army, a rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel. According to the first information, there should have been no victims, there should also be no property damage. The alarm was only triggered in uninhabited terrain. So far, no one from the Gaza Strip confessed to the shooting. According to media reports, the missile fell in the region around Beersheva. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is said to have been there at the time.

Israel election 2021: close outcome expected – turnaround in voter turnout

Update from March 23, 7:40 p.m .: After a promising start in the morning with a high turnout, the opposite is now becoming apparent in the election in Israel. On Tuesday afternoon, according to the Central Election Committee, the turnout was 34.6 percent. In the parliamentary elections a year ago, this was still 3.5 percentage points higher at that time.

In the morning, 14.8 percent of those eligible had already voted. That equates to almost a million people. The polling stations close at 9 p.m., but the electoral committee does not expect the preliminary final result until Friday. Because of the Corona crisis, special safety rules apply this year. There is no postal vote in Israel, so infected people had to make their crosses in special polling stations.

Parliamentary elections in Israel: Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the people – close result expected

Update from March 23, 1:45 p.m .: Benjamin Netanyahu, the current Israeli head of government, has called on the people to participate actively in the parliamentary elections. “This is a holiday for Israel, a day of joy and smiles,” said the 71-year-old, according to his office, when casting his vote in Jerusalem.

The parliamentary elections in Israel started on Tuesday with a high turnout. According to the Central Election Committee, this was already 14.8 percent at nine o’clock (CET). 974 557 people have already cast their vote. According to experts, a high voter turnout could make it difficult for smaller parties to overcome the 3.25 percent hurdle. This applies above all to the left-liberal Meretz, the Arab Raam, the center alliance Blue-White and the ultra-right religious-Zionist party.

Parliamentary elections in Israel: new elections after a good year

First report from March 23rd, 12 noon: Tel Aviv – It’s the fourth election in two years. The parliamentary elections in Israel * began on Tuesday, March 23rd. As the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI), in no other country in the world have the intervals between parliamentary elections been shorter in the past 25 years. This time too, the election is expected to be a close race – but the previous Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has a good chance of winning again. The 71-year-old has been in office since 2009, making it the longest-serving head of government in the country.

The last elections took place in Israel on March 2, 2020. After a good year there are now parliamentary elections again. The alliance between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Benny Gantz had previously broken after a few months. The coalition was founded at the time due to the pressure of the CoronaPandemic* closed. Netanyahu and his right-wing conservative party Likud are likely to become the strongest force again in these parliamentary elections. It is unclear whether the 71-year-old can form an alliance and remain head of government. Even another new election this year is conceivable, so the German press agency.

About a dozen parties can move into the 120-seat unicameral parliament – the Knesset. The hurdle for this is 3.25 percent of the vote. This will “play a major role in whether Netanyahu can remain prime minister or not,” says political scientist Jonathan Rynhold after information from dpa. Right-wing Naftali Bennett wants to replace Netanyahu. Its settler-friendly Jamina party recently saw third place, behind the Future Party and ahead of Saars Tikva Chadascha (New Hope). Bennett accuses Netanyahu of failure in corona crisis management. However, he has not ruled out joining a coalition under him.

According to the latest polls, both Netanyahu and the anti-Netanyahu camp would have a slim majority – if the Jamina party joined them. Since there have so far been major reservations on both sides, an alliance is likely to be difficult, so the dpa. The third scenario is a stalemate and, as a result, another new election in August. At least IDI President Plesner does not believe in it: “There is no appetite for another election.” According to reports, however, there are many who are undecided. Surprises are therefore conceivable.

Parliamentary elections in Israel: people infected with corona should be brought to polling stations

There is no postal vote in Israel. It is therefore difficult for people who have the coronavirus to choose. Therefore, the government is planning to use special cars and buses to bring the infected to the polling stations. That reports the dpa. Almost 60 polling stations are available in the corona stations of the hospitals. Due to the circumstances and an upcoming holiday weekend, the count could take longer than usual. About 6.6 million people are eligible to vote.

Israel could be the first country to leave the corona crisis behind. Nevertheless, many struggle with the current Prime Minister’s Corona * course. The daily number of infections in 2020 was higher than in many other countries, the lockdown phases were very long, and many people lost their jobs. Netanyahu was also accused of showing too much consideration for the ultra-orthodox by secular Israelis – strictly religious parties were important partners for him in the past. So

a dispute broke out that put Israeli society to the test. In addition, there is a lawsuit against Netanyahu for possible corruption. Since the summer there have been protests against him every Saturday across the country. On Saturday, around 20,000 people reportedly took to the streets near Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem. With a right-wing coalition, Netanyahu could try to prevent a conviction, they said dpa.(dp / dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

List of rubric lists: © Ilia Yefimovich / dpa / picture alliance