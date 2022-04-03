Home page politics

For the first time since 2010, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán could actually lose in the parliamentary elections. © Szilard Koszticsak/dpa

Hungary will elect a new parliament on April 3, 2022. It could be a historic election, because for the first time a united opposition is endangering Prime Minister Orbán’s power.

Budapest – On Sunday, April 3, 2022, Hungary will elect a new parliament and with it a new government. A united opposition calls for this election Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his Fidesz party out. For the first time since 2010, there could be a change of government.

But first to the last election: On April 8, 2018, the last parliamentary elections were held in Hungary. From this, the governing Fidesz emerged as the clear winner, achieving a two-thirds majority in the Hungarian parliament in an alliance with the Christian Democratic People’s Party (KDNP).

Parliamentary elections in Hungary 2022: Orbán in power since 2010

Fidesz has been in an electoral alliance with the KDNP since the 2006 parliamentary elections and entered into a party alliance. Since 2010, Fidesz-KDNP has achieved a two-thirds majority in parliament, which enables them to make extensive changes to the law. Orbán has ruled since 2010 and implemented several legislative changes that favor his party.

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán Viktor Orbán is a Hungarian politician and co-founder of the party Fidesz – Hungarian Citizens’ Union. Between 1998 and 2002 he was prime minister. He has held this position again without interruption since 2010. His policies are heavily criticized. Among other things, the accusation is made that he restricts human and fundamental rights in Hungary. His government has been in trouble for years because of this Dispute with the EU Commission. See also Weapons industry wants sustainability stamp - politics against it

Parliamentary elections in Hungary 2022: Closed opposition endangers Orbán’s power

In order to have better chances in the elections, Hungary’s largest opposition parties decided to join forces. Six parties with very different orientations – from left-liberal to conservative – belong to the alliance that wants to wrest power from Orbán. In August 2020, the parties Demokratikus Koalíció (DK), Jobbik, LMP – Magyarország Zöld Pártja (LMP), Magyar Szocialista Párt (MSZP), Momentum Mozgalom (MM), Magyar Liberális Párt (MLP), Párbeszéd (PM) and Új Kezdet (UK) announced that they each have a common candidate in all constituencies of Hungary (there are 106 in total) want to set up.

A joint program was also drawn up for the election. In November 2020, the DK, Jobbik, LMP, MSZP, MM and PM also decided, with a common candidate for prime minister to run for office. The opposition parties already used this approach in the 2019 local elections. They competed in joint lists, which enabled them, among other things, to win the mayoralty of Budapest and other large Hungarian cities.

Hungary election 2022: opposition agrees on common candidate

From September 18 to 26, 2021, the primary elections for the candidates of the united opposition took place. The first round of the primary election for the prime ministerial nomination was also held at the same time.

But who were the candidates for the prime ministerial candidacy?

Péter Márki-Zay (independent): Mayor of the city of Hódmezővásárhely, co-founder of the movement “Everyman’s Hungary”

(independent): Mayor of the city of Hódmezővásárhely, co-founder of the movement “Everyman’s Hungary” Klara Dobrev (Demokratikus Koalíció): Member and Vice-President of the European Parliament

(Demokratikus Koalíció): Member and Vice-President of the European Parliament Gergely Karacsony (Párbeszéd): Mayor of the City of Budapest and Party Chairman

(Párbeszéd): Mayor of the City of Budapest and Party Chairman András Fekete-Győr (Momentum): Party leader

(Momentum): Party leader Peter Jakab (Jobbik): Party and faction leader

In the first round, Klára Dobrev received 34.7 percent, Gergely Karácsony 27.3 percent, Péter Márki-Zay 20.4 percent, Péter Jakab 14.1 percent and András Fekete-Győr 3.4 percent of the vote. Neither candidate achieved an absolute majority, necessitating a second election. The politicians with the most votes took part: Klára Dobrev, Gergely Karácsony and Péter Márki-Zay.

Parliamentary elections in Hungary 2022: Péter Márki-Zay dangerous opponent for Orbán

Voting was held between October 10th and 16th, 2021. Even though Gergely Karacsony finished second in the first round of the primary, he announced on October 8 that he was voting in favor of Péter Márki-Zay no longer want to run for office. In the resulting runoff, Péter Márki-Zay received 56.7 and Klara Dobrev 43.31 percent of the votes. With that, conservative and non-partisan outsider Marki-Zay emerges victorious and will challenge Orbán in April 2022. Dobrev promised to give him full support in the election campaign.

Date of the Hungarian election 2022 The parliamentary elections in Hungary will take place on Sunday 3 April 2022.

Parliamentary elections in Hungary 2022: Current survey sees Orbán party just ahead

According to the latest polls, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s party is still ahead, but the opposition parties are just behind. Here are the latest figures at a glance:

But how exactly are elected in Hungary? The 199-seat parliament is elected in a complex electoral system consisting of a majority voting and one proportional representation consists. On the one hand, every candidate who receives the most votes in a constituency receives a direct mandate and thus enters the Budapest Parliament without detours. According to the number of constituencies, 106 seats in parliament are already being distributed. The remaining parliamentary seats are distributed proportionally.

Election of Parliament in Hungary: The Electoral System

As in Germany, there is a five percent hurdle: parties must receive at least five percent in order to be considered for a seat in parliament. If parties join forces and contest the election with a joint list, this hurdle increases by the number of parties that join forces. If two parties have a common list, there is a 10 percent hurdle that they have to clear. This regulation makes the oppositional electoral alliance particularly exciting.

