Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán faces a close parliamentary election in 2022. (Archive photo) © Luka Dakskobler/Imago Images

Parliamentary elections will take place in Hungary on April 3rd. According to current polls, things could get tight for Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Budapest – It’s now been a good twelve years since Victor Orban* directs the fortunes of Hungary as prime minister. The country’s parliamentary elections are now due on April 3rd. Orban is best known for his authoritarian style of government. His Fidesz party is considered right-wing populist, and allegations of corruption against Orban have made headlines in the recent past.

Thus, observers see the parliamentary election in Hungary* 2022 as trend-setting for the political course of the country. The opposition leader is the challenger to Orban and the Fidesz party Peter Marki-Zay*. He was nominated by a total of six opposition parties as a joint candidate against Orban for the 2022 Hungarian elections. And according to the latest polls, he could actually win.

Parliament in Hungary April 3, 2022 Victor Orban Peter Marki-Zay 199 106

Parliamentary elections in Hungary 2022: According to polls, Orban just ahead

Unlike in previous years, incumbent Orban is no longer unassailable in front. One of the main reasons for this is that Ukraine conflict*. Orban maintains a friendly relationship Russia*-President Wladimir Putin*. The Ukraine war* has so far only half-heartedly condemned the Hungarian Prime Minister. His last statement to tens of thousands of followers: “We have to stay out of this war.”

You have to know that Hungary has been a member of the since 1999 Nato*, since 2004 also a member of EU*. However, Orban recently indicated that he would leave the EU. None of this seems to be to the liking of all eligible voters in Hungary, at least that is what current polls suggest before the parliamentary elections.

Orban’s opponent in the 2022 Hungarian election is Peter Marki-Zay

Peter Marki-Zay could be the beneficiary. The current governing mayor of Hódmezővásárhely was surprisingly able to prevail against the social democrat Klara Dobrev in the primary election of the opposition in October 2021. The conservative Marki-Zay got 56.71 percent of the vote, Dobrev only 43.29 percent.

In the parliamentary elections in Hungary in 2022, Marki-Zay will now lead the six opposition parties. These are:

Democrats Koalíció (DK)

Jobbike (J)

LMP Magyarország Zöld Pártja (LMP)

Magyar Szocialista Part (MSZP)

Momentum Mozgalom (MM)

Parbeszed (PM)

The political directions of the individual parties are broadly diversified from left, green, socialist to right. The merger of the opposition alliance “United for Hungary” (Egységben Magyarországért – EM) has only one goal: to end Orban’s term in office.

The wide spread of the political spectra within However, “United for Hungary” also causes trench warfare*. Rising tensions between the old left-wing parties and the new generation of right-wing and liberal factions are one example. On the other hand, according to Al Jazeera, Marki-Zay is accused of being “inexperienced” and “uncooperative”.

Current polls and trends for the parliamentary elections in Hungary 2022

But not only the office of prime minister, but also and above all the parliament will be re-elected in the Hungarian elections in 2022. A total of 199 seats are available. As early as August 2020, “United for Hungary” announced that it would nominate a joint candidate in each of the 106 constituencies. This means that on April 3rd there will only be one candidate for the Fidesz/KNDP alliance and one candidate for the opposition on the ballot paper.

See also Accidents Investigation: Emiliano Sala, who died in a plane crash, was probably unconscious at the time of the accident institute date Fidesz EM (United for Hungary) MKKP MH Other Nézőpont Intézet 03/21/2022 51 percent 43 percent 3 percent 2 percent 1 percent Public Research 03/11/2022 48 percent 45 percent 1 percent 2 percent 4 percent ZRI Závecz Research 02/10/2022 49 percent 46 percent 2 percent 3 percent –

According to recent surveys by the Nézőpont Intézet Institute, Orban’s Fidesz party is almost eight percentage points ahead of “United for Hungary”. The current polls for the 2022 general election at a glance:

What the polls say about the parliamentary elections in Hungary 2022

But it is also clear that the survey values ​​only reflect a current trend and do not cover the opinions on election day. A few things can still change before April 3rd. First projections and results for the Hungarian elections in 2022* are to be expected on election night after the polling stations have closed. So it remains exciting in the fight between Orban and Marki-Zay. (nc) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.