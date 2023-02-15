Parliamentary elections | HS’s election machine has been opened – this is how it works

Helsingin Sanomat’s election machine has a new algorithm that calculates the results. The machine also has more versatile tools than before for comparing candidates and parties.

Helsinki Sanomat’s election machine for the spring parliamentary elections has been published.

Thereto can be accessed here.

We have renewed the election machine so that finding a candidate would be even easier and more versatile. The reform aims to serve different users, especially young voters.

1. New algorithm

Algorithm means the way in which the result of the election machine is calculated. You can think of it as a formula or an instruction.

The new algorithm better takes into account the fact that the questions of the election machine are rarely independent, separate issues. In practice, a large part of the questions on the election machine measure ways of relating to things, i.e. ideological dimensions. The most important of these dimensions are the left–right axis and the GAL–TAN, i.e., the liberal green–national conservative axis.

HS’s election machine algorithm calculates the position of each candidate and user on these dimensions and compares them. The background is a statistical analysis that has been done on the answers of all candidates.

The questions of the election machine cannot predict all the situations that MPs will face. Therefore, the idea is that with the help of ideological dimensions, the voter would find candidates whose values ​​and thinking are in the same direction: the candidate shares the same value base with the voter, and the voter can expect that the representative will act guided by them in different situations.

2. Additional information on the questions

Voting machines have many types of users. It is known from the user research conducted by HS that some need more information about the topic of the questions to support answering.

In these elections, HS’s election machine offers concise background information for some of the questions. The user can open them from the button.

3. Renewed value map

There are more so-called value questions in the election machine than before. We will tell you more about them in this story.

With the help of value questions, a value map is formed that shows the placement of the parties on two main axes: left-right and liberal green-national conservative.

4. Compare the candidates

The core of the election machine is its results page, or in HS’s new election machine, the results pages. First, there is a quick summary, where you can see the recommended candidates and parties, as well as the value map.

However, the machine is made with the idea that we invite users to get to know the candidates more deeply. For this, there are opportunities to compare candidates and parties.

By default, the election machine recommends five candidates whose answers are closest to the user. But what separates or unites these? What if I wanted to compare recommended candidates with another candidate?

For such needs, the election machine has a tool for comparing candidates. The user can add candidates to the comparison or remove them. On the comparison pages, you can see the selected candidates on the value map and how similar they are to you by question theme.

The answers of the selected candidates can also be reviewed question by question. The reasons written by the candidates for their answers are also included.

5. Compare the parties

Some voters think about voting more with the candidate first, while others emphasize the party. Therefore, the election machine has better opportunities to compare parties than before.

The party comparison works on the same principle as the candidate view. The party’s answers are calculated from all its candidates from all over Finland.

The parties can be compared on the value map, according to the subject areas of the questions or question by question.