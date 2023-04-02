Parliamentary elections | How are the elections going? Watch these things on election night

HS compiled the tips and key things to follow for the flow of the results bridge.

Election spring culminates on Sunday at 8 p.m., when the voting for the actual election day ends.

At the same time, the result of the preliminary votes will be announced. This year, 39.8 of the eligible citizens voted in advance. Of course, the final voting percentage is not yet known, but this number of advance votes is assumed to be about half of the entire vote pool.

HS follows the elections moment by moment during the results night. This article serves as a guide to which things you should pay attention to, especially during Sunday evening.

Three big ones

Of course, the most interesting thing about the result of the parliamentary elections is which of the three big parties will finish first – that is, get the most representatives in the parliament.

Based on the latest support surveys, the coalition, Sdp and Perussuomalaiset are heading towards election night almost side by side.

Yle published on Thursday party support measurement, where the three largest fit within 1.1 percentage points. The coalition holds the top spot in the survey with 19.8 percent support. Basic Finns came second behind the Sdp to 19.5 percent, and the Sdp’s support was 18.7 percent.

of HS on Tuesday published by Gallup was even stricter. In that, the coalition had 19.8 percent, and Basic Finns and Sdp each had 19.2 percent. The top three therefore fit within 0.6 percentage points in this survey.

The largest party in the elections is not automatically the prime minister’s party, although this is traditionally the case in Finland. However, the chairman of the largest party is practically certain to be the first to try to form a government.

Vote

Ithow actively Finns have voted, typically becomes clear as soon as the polls close at 8 p.m.

In the last parliamentary elections, the voting percentage was 72.1. The highest possible voter turnout is generally considered to be something to aim for: the more citizens have cast their vote, the stronger the mandate given to the parties and representatives to run Finland’s affairs.

The voting percentage announced at the beginning of the evening may also tell something about the final election result.

“Fundamental Finns are the most dependent on high voter turnout,” says the docent of general political science Hanna Wass from the University of Helsinki.

The most loyal voters are with the coalition. Instead, the support of basic Finns is typically greater the more interested in politics the citizens are. In addition, basic Finns have many young voters, for whom voting is generally more uncertain than for older age groups. A similar situation exists with the Greens, who probably also benefit from a high voter turnout.

From active According to Wass, the Sdp also benefits from voting.

“How actively people vote is directly proportional to what the party’s supporters are like. Democrats still have low-educated people in working professions, for whom voting activity is lower.”

For basic Finns, low turnout is not necessarily influenced by the same factors related to the voter’s education level and profession, says Wass.

“Their potential supporters are generally a group less attached to politics.”

Advance votes

According to the old rule, people in the center vote more in advance, and therefore the election result in the center usually looks better at the beginning of the night of results than at the end.

According to Wass, this rule still holds true.

“Yes, because it still has a strong regional dimension. Traditionally, early voting was due to the fact that it was better to plan when going to the polls during the holidays from agricultural work. Today, the age structure of the voters in the center is particularly influential, because traditionally the elderly have gone more early to vote.”

Wass says that he will follow with great interest the development of the center’s result during the evening. Until a few months ago, it was widely speculated that the party would not enter the government, because its popularity seemed so weak. The city center is still very likely losing places, but there has been a slight pick-up in popularity.

“The center may play the role of a decision-maker in the government negotiations, if they get a stronger mandate than it seemed at one point.”

If the old signs are correct, we can therefore expect that the centrist will drop slightly from the preliminary votes and the Basic Finns and the Greens may rise somewhat. This is because both parties have undecided voters, which include, for example, young people.

“Young people are known to make decisions close to election day, including whether to vote at all.”

In which constituencies will the result be decided?

Finland’s electoral system works in such a way that the country is divided into 13 constituencies, where only candidates from that constituency can vote.

This means that technically there will be like 13 different elections on Sunday. The vote thresholds in different constituencies are very different due to different population bases. The support of the parties also varies a lot by electoral district in relation to the national support.

According to Wass, the constituencies that can sway the outcome the most are particularly interesting. It means constituencies with the largest population, such as Uutta County and Helsinki, because they have the most seats.

“They also have a lot of votes because there are defectors. This is also the case in Varsinais-Suomi, for example, where it is interesting to see where Ilkka Kanervan votes go.”

Kanerva, a very long-time parliament member of the coalition and also a minister, died last fall. From one election to the next, he was the sound rake of Real-Finland.

In Helsinki, for example, the coalition will give up their seats Jaana Pelkonenof Sdp Erkki Tuomioja and the greens Emma Kari. In Helsinki, there is even talk of a collapse for the greens and a corresponding rise for the Sdp.

Among other things, they give up their place in Uusimaa Riikka Slunga-Poutsalo (ps) and Matti Vanhanen (center). Timo Magpie (sd) and Elina Valtonen (kok) have changed their constituency to Helsinki.

In Satakunta, the vote rake of the previous elections will be removed Kristiina Salonen (sd).

Parties support changes mean that even previously very popular candidates may be in danger of falling if their party’s popularity declines in their own constituency.

According to Wass, the most interesting person to watch in this phenomenon is the chairman of the Green Party Maria Ohisalo. If the Greens collapse in Helsinki, even Ohisalo’s seat cannot be considered completely secure, because he has not claimed the Greens’ largest vote pool in Helsinki even in previous elections.

“It’s also empowering from the voter’s point of view that all candidates really have to claim their place in every election,” says Wass.

Wass reminds that not everyone who climbs Arkadianmäki will make it through election night or even during the night. The audit count can later change the situation for those candidates who are getting into the parliament with the last seats of their party.

“Of course, it’s clear with voice rakes, but not with these ones on the seesaw.”

Does “tactical voting” show up in the result?

In these elections, there has been talk of so-called tactical voting, which has been especially associated with the Dems, the Greens and the Left Alliance.

In its own campaign, Sdp has emphasized red-green as an alternative to the coalition and basic Finns. So the message has been that by voting for the Sdp, for example, instead of the Greens or the Left Alliance, you could help the Dems to the first place and a further term as the prime minister’s party.

According to a survey conducted by Uutissuomalainen, as many as one in four respondents said they think it is possible to vote tactically.

“It will be interesting to see how the shares of the Sdp, the Greens, and the left-wing coalition go with each other. Is it really the case that the Democrats eat the support of the Greens, for example?” Wass ponders.

Challenger parties

Harry Harkimon Liike Nyt, piloted by Liike Nyt, got one MP in the last parliamentary election, which is Harkimo himself.

Now it will be interesting to see if Harkimo will keep his seat or if the party could even get another seat.

Liike Nyt’s challenger has become the Liberal Party, which campaigned on the theme of cuts, whose lists include, for example, the Bank of Finland’s economist Sanna Kurronen.

“Are Liike Nyt and the Liberal Party eating each other? Who from the Liberal Party is the voice rake, is it Kurronen or someone else?”

According to Wass, it is in any case gratifying that there have also been new parties in the elections.

“Our party system has been relatively rigid. It’s nice that something new is coming there.”